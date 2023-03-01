HONOR partners with Guinness World Records for a record-breaking moment captured on the HONOR Magic5 Pro

HONOR Magic5 Pro Automatically Captures New GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM achievement of the Highest Between The Legs Slam Dunk with its all-new AI Motion Sensing Technology

BARCELONA, Spain, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR announced at Mobile World Congress 2023 that it has partnered with GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TM to capture an official world record attempt. To celebrate the launch of the HONOR Magic5 Series, the two brands teamed up to challenge twice FIBA 3x3 World Champion and pro dunker Piotr Grabowski, a basketball player from Poland, to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS TM title for the Highest Between The Legs Slam Dunk.

(PRNewswire)

A spectacular showcase of skills and creativity, slam-dunking is a popular sport derived from basketball where a player jumps through the air to force the ball downward through a basketball hoop with one or both hands over the rim. The challenge took place in London, UK, and saw Piotr jumping to the staggering height of 3.2 meters to complete the slam dunk, achieving a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM title. The impressive feat was automatically captured using the HONOR Magic5 Pro's new AI Motion Sensing technology, which is capable of automatically detecting the highlight moment of a jump, thanks to AI machine learning, capturing the frame in ultra-high definition and clarity.

"Sport enhances human spirit. We're delighted to have been able to record this breath-taking moment with our ground-breaking camera technology," said Ray Guo, Chief Marketing Officer of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. "By creating products that offer creative solutions, we want to motivate our consumers to unleash the magic within them all and strive to achieve extraordinary things."

(PRNewswire)

"Basketball is part of my DNA. Each time I jump up to dunk, I'm pushing against the force of gravity and pushing myself to the limit. When I break records, it feels like magic. I hope this inspires people around the world to unleash their own power of magic." said Piotr Grabowski.

"We believe everyone has their own moment worth celebrating. In this attempt, timing and precision is everything. It is up to us to do justice to these extraordinary achievements and to portray the action in the best possible way," said Karen Gilchrist, the Vice President of TV and Digital Content from Guinness World Records. "We used the HONOR Magic5 Pro to capture the record-breaking moment in clear, ultra-fast speed and the results are unmissable."

The AI Motion Sensing technology[1] works by tapping into an AI network trained with more than 270,000 images, which enables the camera to recognize varied scenarios precisely, intelligently identifying the great moment to automatically capture the highlight shot. Powering this feature is the All-New HONOR Image Engine, with an upgraded intelligent AI Recognition technology.

Perfect for snapping live performances and sporting events, when enabled, this intuitive feature automatically detects facial expressions such as smiles and body movements such as jumping. Whether capturing someone jumping for joy or competing in a fast-paced sports tournament, the resulting action shots are crystal clear, empowering users to become better creators, anytime, anywhere.

Highlighting its commitment to delivering incredible camera capabilities, HONOR has invested heavily in developing AI algorithms that take photography on the HONOR Magic5 Pro to a whole new level. The HONOR Magic5 Pro has also taken the first place in the DXOMARK Smartphone Camera Ranking.

The HONOR Magic5 Pro will be available in global markets including UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Malaysia, Mexico. Shipping details for each market will be revealed soon.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR's portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

About Guinness World Records

What's the fastest game bird in Europe? This was the question that inspired the founding of Guinness World Records back in 1954. Starting with a single book published from a room above a gym, GWR has grown to become a global multi-media brand, with offices in London, New York, Beijing, Tokyo and Dubai.

Today, we deliver world-class content, not just through books, but via TV shows, social media and live events. Our in-house consultancy works closely with brands and businesses around the world to harness the power of record-breaking and deliver award-winning campaigns and business solutions. Through our in-house production arm, GWR Studios, we create standout content for broadcasters, brand partners and digital platforms. Whatever the medium, our ultimate purpose is to make the world a more interesting, fun, and positive place. To join this record-breaking community – visit guinnessworldrecords.com.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or email newsroom@hihonor.com

https://community.hihonor.com/

https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/

https://twitter.com/Honorglobal

https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/

https://www.youtube.com/c/HonorOfficial

[1] AI Motion Sensing Capture supports an intelligent high-speed shutter, which quickly captures the wonderful moments of people smiling, jumping, etc., or motions of cats and dogs. The actual effect can vary depending on the scenarios. The standard version also supports this feature.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HONOR