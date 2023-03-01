GreenPower to Present at 35th Annual Roth Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced the company will present and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 35th Annual Roth Conference which runs March 12 to 14, 2023 in Dana Point, California.

GreenPower activities at the conference include:

On Monday, March 13 th at 8:30AM PDT , Craig Irwin , Senior Research Analyst, Roth Capital Partners will host a fireside chat with GreenPower executives.





GreenPower's award winning Nano BEAST Type A and BEAST Type D purpose-built, all-electric school buses will be at the conference available for demonstration drives.





35th Annual Roth Conference - Mar 12th to 14th, 2023 (meetmax.com) GreenPower will also host individual investor meetings. For registration details or to submit a 1x1 meeting request, please visit

Contacts:

Fraser Atkinson, CEO

(604) 220-8048

Brendan Riley, President

(510) 910-3377

Michael Sieffert, CFO

(604) 563-4144

Allie Potter

Skyya PR for GreenPower

(218) 766-8856 allie@skyya.com

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2023 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

