Cathy Hughes joins capSpire as Managing Partner for North America, Jeff Hardcastle becomes Global Chief Operating Officer

HOUSTON, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- capSpire is pleased to announce the addition of Cathy Hughes as their new Managing Partner, North America. As part of a capSpire global team, Cathy will manage capSpire's Advisory and Consulting practices across North America.

capSpire is pleased to announce the hiring of Cathy Hughes as their new Managing Partner, North America. (PRNewswire)

"capSpire is so fortunate to be joined by such a well-known industry expert as Cathy Hughes ."

Aligning with the capSpire's mission to meet their clients' challenges with industry experts, Cathy brings over 29 years of energy technology experience in professional services and operational leadership. Her background in various services leadership roles will be invaluable to capSpire's consulting, implementation, and operations and support teams.

"capSpire is so fortunate to be joined by such a well-known industry expert as Cathy Hughes. Her history and experience in our industry and client set are unmatched," stated Jim Kiser, Global CEO of capSpire.

capSpire has already felt her impact, as her leadership philosophy is a perfect fit with capSpire's view on internal and client relations, confirming that collaboration and personal development are a beacon for success at every step. Cathy excels at nurturing her team's expanding skill set and supporting clients through her own deep industry knowledge. Her rich network is filled with decades-long relationships with colleagues and clients around the world.

To further strengthen capSpire's global leadership team, capSpire Founder Jeff Hardcastle will transition into the role of Global Chief Operating Officer and focus on bringing global processes and continuity to our clients. capSpire will give clients access to skilled resources and trading systems expertise in every major trading hub, fostering synergy across teams and further establishing capSpire as a global authority in the technology consulting space.

About capSpire

capSpire is a global consulting and solutions firm focused on driving growth for energy and commodity businesses at every stage of the value chain. capSpire provides customized services that start with technology consulting and guide their clients through software implementation, operations and support, and long-term strategy development through collaborative, integrated processes.

capSpire Contact:

Tammy To

tammy.to@capspire.com

(713) 360 9941

capSpire (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE capSpire