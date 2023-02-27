Tradewind Finance Delivers EUR 18 Million in Funding for Sustainable Producer of Silicon Metal

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind Finance today announced the successful completion of EUR 18 million in new funding for a silicon metal producer that is at the forefront of sustainable innovation in the industry. The firm's tailor-made financial solution, which includes credit protection, will deliver immediate working capital to the silicon maker to invest in their business and enable them to trade smoothly and securely.

In the arrangement, Tradewind is purchasing the receivables of the company and providing them with the bulk of the invoice amount upfront, removing any waiting period to receive payment that is common in today's commercial transactions.

As part of today's announcement, Tradewind continues their commitment to responsible funding for businesses that put a focus on sustainable practices and social good in their core structures. The firm's finance products are pivotal in unlocking capital for growth for their customers, who trade internationally and range in size from small to large.

"We are thrilled to partner with our client and support their success story where they take a leading role in cutting-edge silicon metal production. Our flexible solutions will help them fulfill their liquidity needs so they can continue to thrive," René Pastor, President of Global Commercial and CEO of the Americas at Tradewind, said about the new financing relationship.

"For a growing business, healthy cash flow is essential. Partnering with Tradewind has equipped us with an efficient source of capital to keep strengthening our company and remain a reliable silicon provider for our customers," the CFO of the silicon innovator said.

The injection of liquidity from Tradewind will assist the company in further propelling the global silicon metal industry, slated to reach USD 10.27 billion by 2029, on a sustainable path for the future.

