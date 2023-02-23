MEDIA ADVISORY: Dodge Worldwide Product Reveal

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event will host worldwide debut of the final 2023 Dodge "Last Call" special-edition model

Event marks the end of one era – the last of the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger in their current HEMI®-engine-powered forms – and the birth of a new era of Dodge electrified performance

Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event includes a full day of drag racing, Dodge thrill rides, Challenger SRT Demon simulators, a cruise-in car show, sponsor/vendor midway areas, a post-reveal concert and more

Dodge to introduce final "Last Call" special-edition model as part of a high-adrenaline performance festival.

WHERE:

The Strip at The Las Vegas Motor Speedway

7000 Las Vegas Boulevard, N.

Las Vegas, Nevada 89115

WHO:

Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand chief executive officer – Stellantis

For interview requests, please contact Dave Elshoff, david.elshoff@stellantis.com

SCHEDULE: Monday, March 20, 2023

Noon PT Drag racing begins

Thrill rides and simulators

Display of cruise-in vehicles

Exhibition runs

Concessions



5 p.m. Drag racing concludes

Award ceremony begins



6 p.m. Dodge Last Call event begins

All other activities close



7:30 p.m. Special post-reveal performance by Grammy-winning superstar Diplo



9 p.m. Event concludes

MEDIA RSVP:

Please RSVP to Darren Jacobs at darren.jacobs@stellantis.com or Dave Elshoff at david.elshoff@stellantis.com.

DETAILS:

Additional event parking, check-in and credentialing instructions will be emailed to RSVP'd media guests prior to the March 20, Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event

2023 Dodge Charger/Challenger "Last Call" Highlights

Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event unleashes the seventh and final 2023 "Last Call" special-edition model, commemorating the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger, which are coming to an end in their current HEMI®-engine-powered forms at the end of 2023. Six Dodge "Last Call" models have already been introduced: the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost.

In addition to the seven "Last Call" special-edition models, Dodge is also celebrating its 2023 model lineup by bringing back three beloved heritage exterior colors, B5 Blue, Plum Crazy purple and Sublime green, and one popular modern color, Destroyer Grey. 2023 Charger and Challenger R/T models will also feature new "345" fender badging, a callout to the 345-cubic-inch HEMI engine under the hood, and all 2023 Dodge Charger and Challenger models will carry a special commemorative "Last Call" underhood plaque.

Dodge also launched a new Horsepower Locator online tool to help Brotherhood of Muscle members make the "Last Call" for the model of their choice. The Dodge Horsepower Locator tool, as well as information on the brand's 24-month Never Lift plan, is available at DodgeGarage.com.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) version of the all-new 2023 Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

