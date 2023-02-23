DISH Wireless Expands Cloud-Native Open RAN Network With Mavenir Open vRAN Software Solutions

LITTLETON, Colo. and RICHARDSON, Texas, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavenir, the network software provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on the cloud, provided DISH Wireless with Open vRAN software that supports DISH frequency bands and is supporting greater than 40,000 radios across the DISH 5G cloud-native Open RAN network. DISH Wireless, currently provides a live commercial service of 5G voice over new radio (VoNR), which utilizes significantly lower latency and higher throughput to improve voice and video quality and capacity for new 5G use cases.

"We strongly align with DISH's vision and are pleased to be such a strong partner in this multi-vendor, cloud-native, open, and disaggregated network," said Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO, Mavenir. "Our unique strategy brings best practices from the hyperscale, cloud and IT industries for rapid design, development, testing and rollouts. DISH Wireless can now run telco applications on the cloud – in large central data centers and at the edge. We look forward to Mavenir and DISH Wireless working together on other solutions and services."

"We are pleased to be working with Mavenir to successfully deploy our ground-breaking cloud-native Open RAN network," said John Swieringa, president and chief operating officer, DISH Wireless. "Mavenir's innovative solutions have enabled us to deploy a live network with leading-edge technology at a large scale with end-to-end automation. We look forward to advancing our network's optimization with this continued partnership."

Mavenir is providing DISH Wireless with fully virtualized, Open RAN centralized unit (O-CU) and distributed unit (O-DU) software that operates on vendor-neutral COTS hardware, aligning with the DISH 5G network standard as a 100% microservices-based cloud-native solution that runs telco workloads on the cloud – private, public, and hybrid.

"Mavenir is proud to have helped lead technology innovation with DISH Wireless in these recent 'world's firsts'," added Kohli::

About DISH Wireless:

DISH Wireless, a subsidiary of DISH Network Corporation, is changing the way the world communicates with America's First Smart Network™. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network, and is inclusive of the Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile and Gen Mobile wireless brands. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. www.mavenir.com

