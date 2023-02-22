A stylish stay that never gets old: Old Forester launches The Sleepeasy on Whiskey Row

The prohibition-themed apartment can be booked during March 2023 with all proceeds benefiting the Center for Women and Families

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Forester – the only bourbon to exist before, during and after Prohibition – today launches its inaugural Sleepeasy, an immersive experience on historic Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville.

Photo Credit: Megan Resch / KERTISDesign Credit: Meghan Glasper Design (PRNewswire)

From March 1 to April 2, 2023, consumers nationwide can book a stay in the one-bedroom apartment that draws upon the brand's rich 152-year history and is located adjacent to Old Forester Distillery.

The Old Forester Sleepeasy will transport guests to a simpler era with timeless classics including expertly crafted chess boards, vinyl records and memorabilia from the brand's archives. To make your reservation between March 1 - April 2, 2023, click HERE .

Each booking includes:

a personalized meet and greet with Master Taster Melissa Rift

a tour and tasting at Old Forester Distillery

and the rare opportunity to purchase limited-edition whiskies including the 117 entire Series, President's Choice 2023, and Birthday Bourbon 2022.

"The Sleepeasy is the ultimate experience for bourbon lovers," Rift said. "People will receive an insider look at the world's first bottled bourbon – and this experience will take guests through Old Forester's unique history. And the best part – it's all for charity."

Proceeds from bookings will be donated to the Center for Women and Families, a non-profit that helps women and families in Louisville in crisis by providing housing, support and safety from domestic violence.

"We are so grateful to Old Forester for this generous donation and the strong message it sends about the importance of the community supporting the critical work The Center is doing every day to help individuals and families in situations that threaten their safety and well-being," said Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, president and CEO of The Center for Women and Families.

"Domestic violence deaths have been increasing in our area, and there is a greater need for our services than ever.," she said. "The funding raised through this unique opportunity will help us continue to raise awareness about this crime and how to seek help, answer our crisis line 24/7, and provide safe housing and vital resources to aid our clients on their journey from victims to courageous survivors."

The Sleepeasy was announced today as Old Forester celebrated the newest release in its acclaimed 117 series – Warehouse H bourbon.

Warehouse H is symbolic of Old Forester's growth after WWII. Construction on the brick warehouse began in 1946, housing 50,000 barrels. The 4 story, 8 chamber warehouse was designed to be heat cycled in the winter months when temperatures dropped below 60 degrees and the maturation process ceased. Warehouse H is unusual in its heat cycling profile with the 1st floor sometimes hitting the highest temperatures.

Customers staying in the Sleepeasy get the opportunity to purchase Warehouse H, along with other rare bourbons.

Sleepeasy booking terms

Guests must be 21 or over

Limit of two people (the apartment has a queen bed that sleeps two)

Bookings are available from March 1 - April 2 , 2023.

Three-night minimum at $500 per night. Guests may book up to five nights.

All proceeds will be donated to the Center for Women and Families

To make your reservation between March 1 - April 2, 2023, click HERE .

