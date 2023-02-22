Primordial Genetics Launches High-Performance RNA Polymerases

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primordial Genetics, Inc., a synthetic biology company, today announced the launch of its proprietary RNA polymerases to advance safe, viable mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. The collection of enzymes is now available for evaluation and licensing and pave the way for the clinical viability of mRNA-based medicines.

mRNA-based therapy developments enabled the recent regulatory approval of mRNA vaccines for SARS-CoV-2 prevention. Widespread use of mRNAs for other indications is challenged by the difficulty of manufacturing high-quality mRNAs at large scale. The industry standard T7 RNA polymerase, used to synthesize mRNA from a DNA template in vitro, is inefficient and generates unwanted double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) byproducts that can trigger adverse immune responses. Primordial Genetics' Prima RNApols overcome these obstacles by enabling production of mRNAs with higher yields, higher purity of target RNAs and significantly lower dsRNA levels.

"Primordial Genetics' goal is to develop powerful manufacturing technology for enabling mRNA therapeutics and vaccines. We want to make drug candidates viable that were previously too expensive to manufacture. This can significantly impact the treatment and prevention of human diseases," said Dr. Helge Zieler, Primordial Genetics founder and president. "The launch of our Prima RNApols represents new mRNA manufacturing options for the pharmaceutical industry and a huge milestone for Primordial Genetics. Primordial's Prima RNApols are the most efficient RNA polymerases available with an emphasis on long-template applications which are gaining in importance."

Prima RNApols are now available for evaluation via a three month trial. The company is offering exclusive and non-exclusive license options.

ABOUT PRIMORDIAL GENETICS

Primordial Genetics is a synthetic biology company founded in 2013 with the mission to impact the treatment, prevention, and diagnosis of human diseases via efficient and streamlined systems for manufacturing RNA and DNA. Primordial creates novel genes from genomic building blocks to accelerate the evolution of highly efficient enzymes and microbes. Trusted by leading pharma partners, including multiple collaborations with mRNA therapeutic companies for co-development and commercialization, Primordial has a six-year track record developing improved single-subunit RNA polymerases for mRNA manufacturing. Learn more at primordialgenetics.com .

