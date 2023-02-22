Netflix Co-Founder Marc Randolph to Headline GS1 Connect 2023

Three-Day Conference to Share Supply Chain Best Practices Leveraging GS1 Standards

EWING, N.J., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur and author, will serve as the keynote speaker at GS1 Connect, the live three-day event taking place June 5-7, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. GS1 Connect 2023 will provide a forum to connect industry leaders and showcase how to create automated, digital, sustainable supply chains by leveraging GS1 Standards.

During his speech, Randolph will share the unlikely story of how a handful of dreamers with no money and a bad idea created the company that eventually changed the world. His story offers inspiration and practical tips for overcoming adversity in business.

As the co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, Randolph laid much of the groundwork for a service that's grown to over 200 million subscribers and fundamentally altered how the world experiences media. He also served on the Netflix board of directors until retiring from the company in 2003. With an entrepreneurial career spanning more than four decades, Randolph has founded or co-founded six other successful startups, mentored hundreds of early-stage entrepreneurs and as an investor has helped seed dozens of successful tech ventures. Randolph is also the author of the internationally best-selling memoir, That Will Never Work: The Birth of Netflix and The Amazing Life of an Idea, which tells the story of Netflix.

"With the challenges supply chains have endured in recent years to connect supply with demand and link physical and digital experiences, we have an opportunity to shape the future of business for years to come," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO of GS1 US. "This year's event and theme, "Ascend," seeks to help industry rise above those challenges, and Marc's passion for innovation and disruption will show attendees the power of breaking away from traditional thinking to truly shape trends of tomorrow."

In addition to the keynote presentation, GS1 Connect 2023 will offer comprehensive content featuring:

Industry sessions across grocery, foodservice, retail and healthcare sectors, focused on stories from users of GS1 Standards

A Standards and Tools Track highlighting best practices among retail partners and brand owners

A Tech Track featuring solution provider case studies and customer success stories to solve business challenges and improve operations

Innovation sessions focused on the implementation of emerging technology across industries

How to Do Business With … Sessions to strengthen collaboration within the trading partner community

Trading Partner Roundtables to drive efficiency in shared supply chains

The Startup Lab Pitch Competition, where companies present their technology innovations for a chance to win cash prizes

To learn more about GS1 Connect 2023 and to register, visit https://www.gs1us.org/gs1connect.

About GS1 US

GS1 US®, a member of GS1 global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).

