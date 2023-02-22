LatticeFlow AG Appoints Global Technology Executive, Andre Boisvert, As Chairman of The Board

Executive joins LatticeFlow's Board of Directors to help company scale and execute on its mission to help customers continuously improve AI model performance

ZURICH, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LatticeFlow AG, the leading artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can continuously improve model performance by automatically finding and fixing AI data and model errors, today announced the appointment of Andre Boisvert as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Boisvert is a globally-recognized software executive with over 35-years of experience in sales, marketing, and R&D at companies such as IBM, Oracle Corporation, where he served as Senior Vice President of WW Marketing, and SAS Institute Inc, where he served as President & Chief Operating Officer.

LatticeFlow, leading AI platform that continuously improves model performance appoints, Andre Boisvert as Chairman

After serving on boards of publicly traded technology companies, such as VA Linux (NASDAQ:LNUX) and Sagent Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGNT), Boisvert co-founded Pentaho, an open source BI & Analytics company which was ultimately acquired by Hitachi Data Systems for over $500M. Since then, Boisvert has served on the board of multiple technology startups, many which have been acquired by tech powerhouses like Microsoft, Oracle and SAP. Today, in addition to LatticeFlow AG, Boisvert serves on the board of directors of Tel Aviv based Pyramid Analytics Inc, Montreal based Dcbel Energy Inc, Minneapolis based Clario Inc, and Dallas based River Logic Inc.

"We are excited about Andre joining the board given his extensive experience in helping innovative, early-mover technology companies scale to become category-defining leaders", said Petar Tsankov, Co-founder & CEO of LatticeFlow. "In addition to Andre's track record for systematic, world-class execution of proven business strategies, his deep knowledge of the business intelligence and analytics software market, makes him a perfect fit to lead our board."

LatticeFlow, the award-winning ETH Zurich spin-off, that was founded in 2020 by a globally-recognized team of AI experts, recently announced a $12 million Series A funding round. This funding will allow the company to better address growing customer demand – including a number of Fortune 500 customers such as Siemens Mobility, and AI scaleups such as Intenseye, Voxel AI, Sportradar, Click-Ins, and Carscan – to deploy computer vision models at scale.

"AI holds enormous promise to solve important, real world issues that we all care about – like improving the accuracy of identifying breast cancer at earlier stages than it's being done today. The challenge lies with the fact that there's simply no way to scale AI using any one tool. That means that Machine Learning engineers are often frustrated when they rely on pain-staking, manual processes to fix data and model issues," said Andre Boisvert, Chairman of LatticeFlow. "That's what makes LatticeFlow so compelling. Our platform guides engineers through the AI lifecycle to continuously improve model performance by automatically finding and fixing data and model errors. That's literally a game changer – and the key to finally delivering on the promise of AI."

Commenting on Boisvert's appointment, Accenture's Managing Director & Global CTO AI, Jean-Luc Chatelain stated "I have known Andre for over twelve years and have worked with many of the tech companies that he is involved in. I am confident that LatticeFlow will be well served by Andre's leadership and technical acumen."

About LatticeFlow

LatticeFlow is an award-winning ETH Zurich spin-off founded in 2020 by a globally-recognized team of AI experts whose mission is to help customers automate their AI lifecycle. To achieve this goal, the company has built the first scalable platform that guides AI teams through the AI lifecycle by automatically finding and fixing data and model issues. LatticeFlow's customers range from the US Army and Fortune 500 companies such as Siemens Mobility, to AI scaleups such as Intenseye, Voxel AI, Sportradar, Click-Ins, and Carscan. The company was featured on the prestigious CB Insights AI100 List of Most Innovative AI companies in 2022, and also won the Swiss AI Award in 2022 and the US Army Global AI Award in 2021.

For more information about LatticeFlow, visit https://latticeflow.ai or contact media@latticeflow.ai

View original content:

SOURCE Latticeflow