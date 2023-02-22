LANCASTER COLONY CONTINUES HIGHER CASH DIVIDEND

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lancaster Colony Corporation (Nasdaq: LANC) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 85 cents per common share, payable March 31, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 9, 2023.

The quarterly cash dividend amount of 85 cents per share maintains the higher level set three months ago, which marked the company's 60th consecutive year of increased regular cash dividends. Lancaster Colony is one of only 13 U.S. companies with 60 straight years of regular cash dividend increases.

CEO David A. Ciesinski said, "The dividend reflects the company's continued strong financial position and will be the 239th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid by the company since September 1963." He noted that the indicated annual payout for the current fiscal year ending June 30, 2023 is $3.35 per share, up from the $3.15 per share paid in fiscal 2022.

Common shares currently outstanding are approximately 27,546,000.

