J BALVIN WANTS TO PICK UP YOUR MILLER LITE TAB

Miller Lite and J Balvin are teaming up for the third year to give back to Latino communities.

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Miller Lite and J Balvin are back for another round and this time they are picking up the tab for fans and supporting Latino business owners through their continued work with Accion Opportunity Fund .

Fans will be able to enter for the chance to have global superstar and entrepreneur, J Balvin and Miller Lite pick up their tab by visiting www.millerlite.com/jbalvin. Starting March 1st - April 30th, Miller Lite and J Balvin will be giving away up to 10,000 beers per week as well as the chance to win other prizes like signed merch."

In addition to J Balvin's Tab, Miller Lite is bringing back the Balvin-inspired limited-edition pints as a continuation of their mission to support and empower the Latino community. Miller Lite will donate a portion of proceeds from the limited-edition pints purchased during the program, up to $150,000, to Accion Opportunity Fund . This donation can help provide funding for up to 50 Latino business owners across the country. The refreshed limited-edition pints will be available nationwide in the coming weeks and feature the same great taste Miller Lite fans know and love.

"From the very beginning, we have shared J Balvin's love for real moments and creating a positive impact, whether that's with friends and family or the Latino community nationwide." said Elizabeth Hitch, Senior Director, Miller Lite. "In our latest collab, we have the same mission- making more moments taste like Miller Time while also giving back".

This is the latest initiative that Miller Lite and J Balvin have collaborated on to support the Latino community. Last year, Miller Lite and J Balvin created a bodega-inspired merch collection, aptly named BodegaWear , and gave the proceeds to Accion Opportunity Fund to help support bodegas, corner stores, and other Latino businesses. In 2021, they announced their partnership with the release of a limited edition can . As a result of their partnerships, Miller Lite and J Balvin have donated a total of $275,000 to the Accion Opportunity Fund in support of Latino business owners.

"I'm excited Miller Lite and I could collaborate again to not only bring some new cool can art to shelves but also make a real impact in the Latino community," said Balvin. "So many Latino businesses were devastated over the past few years, and I'm glad Miller Lite was excited to team up and give them a boost. So pick up some Miller Lite because the next round's on me!"

The limited-edition Balvin pints that will be sold nationally in 15 and 9-packs starting on March 20th. Fans can enter for their chance to win a beer on Balvin or other great prizes starting March 1 by visiting www.millerlite.com/jbalvin . For more updates on Miller Lite and J Balvin's partnership, fans should follow @MillerLite on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

About Miller Brewing Company

Miller Brewing Company was founded in 1855 by Frederick J. Miller when he purchased the Plank Road Brewery in Milwaukee, a city he chose as the best place for a brewery given its access to great water. Miller Lite, the original great-tasting light pilsner beer, (MillerLite.com, Facebook.com/MillerLite, @MillerLite on Twitter, YouTube.com/MillerLite) was introduced nationally in 1975 and is among the top-five selling beers in the United States. The brewery's oldest enduring beer is Miller High Life (MillerHighLife.com, Facebook.com/MillerHighLife, @MillerHighLife on Twitter). Known as the Champagne of Beers, it was introduced in 1903 and still is brewed with the same yeast strain that Miller carried in his pocket from Germany. Miller Genuine Draft (MGD.com, Facebook.com/MillerGenuineDraft, @Miller_Global on Twitter), introduced in 1986, is the original cold-filtered, packaged draft beer. Miller Brewing Company is part of the North America business unit of Molson Coors Beverage Company. Learn more at MolsonCoors.com, at Facebook.com/Molsoncoors or Instagram and Twitter through @MolsonCoors.

About Accion Opportunity Fund

Accion Opportunity Fund works to create an inclusive, healthy financial system that supports the nation's small business owners by connecting entrepreneurs to affordable capital, educational resources, coaching, and networks. Through innovative partnerships and outreach strategies, we reach entrepreneurs of color, low-income entrepreneurs, and women, who often lack access to the financial services they need to build and grow their businesses.

