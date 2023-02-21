Steward Partners Advisors Liana Poodiack and Amy Sabin Named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC, an employee-owned, full-service independent partnership, applauds advisor partners Liana Poodiack, CFP®, and Amy Sabin who have been named to the Forbes 2023 List of Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State. This list represents the seventh annual ranking of Forbes/SHOOK Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State and features female advisors collectively managing assets of nearly $2.3 trillion.

(PRNewsfoto/Steward Partners Global Advisory Group) (PRNewswire)

"Both Liana Poodiack and Amy Sabin have been great partners since joining Steward, and are highly deserving of this recognition from Forbes," said Jim Gold, CEO and Co-Founder of Steward Partners. "They have each built outstanding practices by keeping their focus on helping their clients achieve their financial goals. We expect to see them both on this list for many years to come."

Liana Poodiack, CFP®, is Managing Director and Financial Advisor at The Poodiack Wealth Management Group of Steward Partners, a family-owned and operated firm based in Keene, New Hampshire. She began her career as a financial advisor in 1998, having previously been a bank branch manager, and joined Steward Partners in 2016. Liana also ranked on the Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State in 2022. Additionally, she was recognized by Forbes last year when she was named to Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List, and in 2020 to the list of America's Top Women Advisors.

"It's extremely gratifying to be recognized by Forbes and to be included among such prestigious company," said Liana Poodiack, CFP®. "My team and I take a holistic approach to wealth management that looks at our clients' entire financial picture. It's that focus on the families we work with that has driven our success."

Amy Sabin is Partner and Managing Director with The Sabin Group at Steward Partners in Dallas. A veteran of more than 25 years in financial services and with Steward Partners since 2019, she takes a very client-centered approach as she looks to provide bespoke portfolios that can best meet each client's individual financial goals. This is the second consecutive year that she has been named to Forbes Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State list.

"I feel extremely honored to be included on this list for the second year in a row along with so many of the women in the industry that I admire," said Amy. "I see each person I work with as an individual and create solutions that will match their risk tolerance and specific investment needs."

In announcing this year's list, Forbes cited recent studies by Wells Fargo and Vanguard showing that women tend to have a more disciplined approach to investing. Forbes said that, "Not only are women more patient and trade less than men—often leading to better risk-adjusted returns—but they are also more risk-averse when it comes to asset allocation."

The Forbes ranking of America's Top Women Wealth Advisors and Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative data, learned through surveys and interviews conducted by telephone, in-person and virtually, to evaluate best practices, such as service models, investing models, and compliance records as well as quantitative data, such as revenue trends and assets under management.

Steward Partners has been one of the industry's fastest-growing companies since its launch in 2013. In September 2022, the firm was ranked among Barron's list of Top RIA Firms for the third consecutive year, an annual ranking of independent advisory companies based on the value of assets managed, technology spending, staff diversity, succession planning, and other metrics. Steward Partners was named among the top 25 firms in 2020 and ranked as #20 in 2021. Steward Partners also had 15 of its partners named to the Forbes List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors and three advisors on Forbes America's Top Women Wealth Advisors Best-In-State List in 2022, both of which are prepared by SHOOK Research.

About Steward Partners Global Advisory

Securities and investment advisory services offered through Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, registered broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC, and SEC registered investment adviser. Investment Advisory Services may also be offered through Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, an SEC registered investment adviser. Steward Partners Investment Solutions, LLC, Steward Partners Investment Advisory, LLC, and Steward Partners Global Advisory, LLC are affiliates and separately operated.

Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms. Barron's is a registered trademark of Dow Jones & Company, L.P. All rights reserved. Participation in this ranking is by invitation only and limited to firms that meet the minimum eligibility requirements. spending, number of clients, size of staff, diversity across staff, and placement of a succession plan. The ranking may not be representative of any one client's experience, is not an endorsement, and is not indicative of the advisor's future performance.

About SHOOK Research

SHOOK is completely independent and objective and does not receive compensation from the advisors, firms, the media, or any other source in exchange for placement on a ranking. SHOOK is funded through conferences, publications and research partners. Since every investor has unique needs, investors must carefully choose the right advisor for their own situation and perform their own due diligence. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC and not indicative of future performance or representative of any one client's experience; the firm's research and rankings provide opinions for how to choose the right financial advisor. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Remember, past performance is not an indication of future results.

For more information and complete details on methodology, go to www.shookresearch.com.

Media Contact:

Michaela Morales

JConnelly

mmorales@jconnelly.com

973.224.7152

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steward Partners Global Advisory Group