Princeton Digital Group announces SG+, a comprehensive strategy for the Singapore region, with an initial investment of US $1B, expanding to Batam and Johor

SINGAPORE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Princeton Digital Group (PDG), Asia's leading data center provider, today unveiled its SG+ strategy with the announcement of a 96 MW data center campus in Batam. PDG's SG+ strategy will enable customers to seamlessly expand their infrastructure from Singapore to highly scalable data center campuses in Singapore, Batam and Johor. The announcement of PDG's data center campus in Batam is the first part of this strategy, where PDG is developing data center sites in Batam and Johor in extension to the company's operations in Singapore. With an initial investment plan of close to US $1 billion, the campus will be built on 15 acres in four buildings with 24 MW capacity each and power fully secured for the 96 MW capacity.

"PDG is at the forefront of enabling customers to leverage the uniqueness of Singapore and our SG+ strategy will provide an infrastructure growth roadmap for our customers," said Rangu Salgame, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Princeton Digital Group. "The new campus in Batam reinforces our growth strategy and solidifies our already strong presence across the region in China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, and Japan."

Batam is located 20 km south of Singapore and PDG's campus is located within Nongsa Digital Park (NDP). In June 2021, the Indonesian Government designated NDP as a Special Economic Zone for digital economy and tourism and has been described by Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, as a "digital bridge" between Singapore and Indonesia.

"The climate impact of digital transformation has redefined the way we develop and operate our data centers," said Asher Ling, Managing Director, Singapore. "PDG aims to build next-generation, best-in-class green data centers and we will continue to work with local partners to incorporate sustainable and renewable energy initiatives to power our Batam data center and achieve our larger net-zero emission goals."

"PDG's investment into Nongsa underscores the growth opportunities that Southeast Asia offers to companies. A reliable and stable infrastructure are key enablers in the digital economy, and PDG's latest expansion will enhance its capability to meet the needs of digital companies seeking to expand in the region," said Herman Loh, Vice-President & Head, Regional Partnerships, Singapore Economic Development Board.

"We are happy to work with PDG as they build their 96 MW hyperscale project to provide seamless and stable data center capacity to their customers. PDG's investment in Nongsa Digital Park further strengthens the SEZ's position as a data center hub in the region. We look forward to working closely with PDG as the company continues to scale as a Pan-Asia leader in digital infrastructure," said Muhammad Rudi, Chairman, Badan Pengusahaan Batam (BP Batam), Batam Indonesia Free Zone Authority.

