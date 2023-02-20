Synthase Collaborative names Medline as a primary supplier

Florida hospice and chronic illness management providers partner with Medline to drive patient-focused care initiatives

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has entered a multi-year prime vendor partnership with Florida-based Synthase Collaborative, a partnership of four post-acute and home-based care organizations that provide not-for-profit hospice, palliative care, and other chronic Illness management community focused programs and services.

Medline is exclusively providing an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies, such as incontinence, advanced wound care, skin care products and general nursing supplies to Synthase’s four post-acute and home-based care member organizations. (PRNewswire)

As the primary supplier, Medline will exclusively provide an extensive portfolio of essential medical supplies, such as incontinence, advanced wound care, skin care products and general nursing supplies to Synthase's member organizations -- Avow, Treasure Coast Hospice, St. Francis Reflections Lifestage Care and Haven. Together, the organizations provide care to over 2,200 patients daily in 23 Florida counties.

"To further drive patient-focused care, Synthase is committed to pursuing new opportunities among industry partners to help meet seniors' unmet needs. A strategic relationship with Medline that looks at how our member organizations approach supply management is an essential part of making sure we have the necessary tools to improve the health of Florida residents," said Wenona Bowen-Palombi, program director, Synthase.

The distribution partnership focuses on monitoring product utilization to manage supply costs and drive best-in-class patient care. This is achieved through leveraging a Medline formulary of supplies aligned to patient needs and monitoring supply usage to charge Synthase's member organizations a patient-per-day rate, adjusted based on actual utilization.

"We are taking a team-based approach toward creating solutions that adapt to value-based care," said Josh Paul, Florida division sales director, Medline. "Synthase was built on a collaboration model, and by having a seat at their table to recommend best practices, we hope we can be a true partner to help them balance quality and cost and ultimately drive their mission of meeting the community's needs for compassionate care."

Learn how Medline is working with hospice organizations like Synthase Collaborative to help them do more with less at https://www.medline.com/about-us/who-we-serve/home-health-hospice/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

