PENN STATE THON™ RAISES $15,006,132.46 FOR CHILDHOOD CANCER AND BREAKS ALL-TIME ANNUAL FUNDRAISING RECORD

THON Achieves New Financial Milestone After Signature Fundraising 46-Hour Dance Marathon Raises $15,006,132.46 for Families Impacted by Childhood Cancer

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., Feb. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Penn State THON , the world's largest student-run philanthropy that delivers year-round financial and emotional aid to families affected by childhood cancer, announced that it raised an all-time annual high of $15,006,132.46 following the organization's annual 46-hour no sleeping or sitting dance marathon. All proceeds from THON's fundraising efforts benefit its sole beneficiary Four Diamonds, a national nonprofit gift fund that covers 100% of all medical expenses for families with childhood cancer at Penn State Health Children's Hospital, while also supporting an extensive cancer research program at Penn State College of Medicine.

Penn State THON breaks a fundraising record and raised more than $15 million for families impacted by cancer. Photo credit: Penn State THON (PRNewswire)

The theme of THON 2023 was "Foster the Magic" and marked the 51st year of fundraising to finance crucial cancer research and extend comprehensive care and support to Four Diamonds families. Founded by Charles and Irma Millard following the passing of their son Christopher to pediatric cancer, Four Diamonds and THON have been partners in the fight against childhood cancer since 1977.

This year, over 707 dancers participated in the organization's iconic dance marathon that began at 6:00 p.m. on Friday Feb. 17 and ran nonstop through till 4:00 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 19. Recording artist Natasha Bedingfield and DJ/Producer Whethan headlined the surprise Friday and Saturday night performances at the Bryce Jordan Center, sponsored by PNC. Additionally, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and UFC middleweight and Penn State alum Bo Nickal made surprise cameos on stage over the course of THON weekend.

"To us, 'For the Kids®' is so much more than just a mantra. It's the mission that drives us in our relentless pursuit to hope, support, and care for children and families experiencing childhood cancer," said Lily Pevoto, Executive Director of THON 2023. "On behalf of everyone at THON, I would like to thank all those who donated, volunteered, and ultimately joined us in our effort to dance for a cure and continue to make breaking records part of our tradition."

THON was originally founded in 1973 by Penn State students, and since then has grown into the world's largest student-run philanthropy with over 16,500 student volunteers. Over the last 51 years, THON and Four Diamonds have helped over 4,800 families experiencing childhood cancer by covering all medical expenses, including comprehensive specialty care services at Penn State Health Children's Hospital. They've helped create and develop a multifaceted cancer research program in collaboration with Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Penn State College of Medicine. This past year also saw the announcement of a Four Diamonds Center for Childhood Cancer Innovation ­Initiative, which is part of a multi-year strategic plan with a $24 million commitment for how Penn State Health's Division of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology will use contributions from fundraising efforts by THON, Four Diamonds, and Four Diamonds Mini-THONs.

"Since Charles and Irma Millard established Four Diamonds 51 years ago, the collaborative efforts between Four Diamonds and THON have always been centered around putting our families first and together we remain steadfast in our unwavering pursuit to find a cure for all forms of pediatric cancer," said Suzanne Graney, executive director of Four Diamonds. "For decades, THON and Four Diamonds have been united in the fight against childhood cancer, and we are always amazed by how supportive our communities are when it comes to helping our families. We will never stop fundraising, dancing, and fighting for a cure, no matter how long it takes."

To learn more about THON and where to make donations, please visit www.thon.org .

ABOUT THON™

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy committed to enhancing the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. THON is comprised of over 16,500 Penn State student volunteers who aim to provide emotional and financial support to Four Diamonds families, as well as to spread the mission of THON and childhood cancer. Since its start in 1973, THON has raised over $203 million dollars to support its sole beneficiary, Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

ABOUT FOUR DIAMONDS

Four Diamonds' mission is to conquer childhood cancer. Since its creation in 1972, Four Diamonds has helped more than 4,800 children and families by covering 100 percent of medical bills and comprehensive specialty care services for every Four Diamonds family. Four Diamonds also supports a robust pediatric cancer research program at Penn State Health Children's Hospital and Penn State College of Medicine, which is dedicated to seeking improved treatments and cures for childhood cancer to benefit every child around the world. For more information, visit FourDiamonds.org .

