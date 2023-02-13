Tallan joins EY US, expanding cloud solution capabilities powered by Microsoft

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Tallan, Inc., a technology solutions company, is joining the Microsoft Services Group of EY US to continue delivering custom software applications, data science, AI capabilities and infrastructure modernization solutions for our clients.

Building a better working world logo. (PRNewsFoto/Ernst & Young) (PRNewswire)

"Our clients are very focused on digital transformation, growth and leveraging the cloud," said Sonya Lehmann, EY Americas Microsoft Services Group Leader. "The core skills that Tallan brings in native cloud development, data science and AI, along with its Microsoft Azure experience, will significantly contribute to delivering transformative cloud solutions to help solve our clients' toughest business issues."

Tallan creates solutions using Microsoft Azure tools to streamline processes, integrate disparate systems and help companies operate more efficiently and profitably. Integrating this team with the EY Microsoft Services Group will deepen existing EY capabilities and expand the range of solutions offered.

"We see great need among our clients for application modernization and data analytics solutions to meet their digital transformation ambitions," said Craig Branning, Chief Executive Officer of Tallan. "Joining the EY team is an amazing opportunity to expand the services we offer our clients on the Microsoft technology stack."

In addition to manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and health care experience, Tallan works extensively in state and local government. Its Legislative Management Suite, built on Microsoft technologies, is designed to move state legislatures away from paper processing to a faster, more agile process that provides better outcomes for lawmakers and their constituents.

"Organizations continue to seek greater operational efficiency, reduced infrastructure costs and more tailored solutions," said Kelly Rogan, CVP of Global System Integrators & Advisory Partners for Microsoft. "The combined teams from Tallan and EY will help clients accelerate and drive innovation and modernization efforts through Microsoft Azure."

To learn more about the EY and Microsoft Alliance, visit https://www.ey.com/en_us/alliances/microsoft .

Notes to editors

About EY Consulting Services

In Consulting, we are building a better working world by transforming businesses through the power of people, technology and innovation.

It's our ambition to become the world's leading transformation consultants.

The diversity and skills of our 70,000+ people will help EY clients realize transformation by putting humans at the center, delivering technology at speed and leveraging innovation at scale.

These core drivers of "Transformation Realized" will create long-term value for our people, our clients and society.

For more information about our Consulting organization, please visit ey.com/consulting.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

Related links

www.ey.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EY