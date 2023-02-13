SIGMA LITHIUM ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF CRUSHING CIRCUIT AND PUMP WATER SYSTEM COMMISSIONING, REMAINS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION IN APRIL, STARTS DETAILED ENGINEERING FOR PLANT EXPANSION FROM 270,000 tpa TO 760,000 tpa

HIGHLIGHTS OF GREENTECH PLANT COMMISSIONING

Concluded the crushing circuit ("dry module") commissioning successfully by producing a continuous sequential batch of crushed lithium material.

Sigma Lithium also concluded the commissioning of the system that will pump water from Rio Jequitinhonha 6km away to the sewage treatment plant to clean the water of its solid residues, making it suitable for the Greentech Plant.

Commissioning of the Greentech Plant continues ahead of schedule and on budget.

The Company remains on track to commence commercial production in April 2023 , and expects to start generating cash flow in the second quarter of this year, producing battery grade high purity environmentally and socially sustainable lithium concentrate ("Battery Grade Sustainable Lithium").

HIGHLIGHTS OF GREENTECH PLANT CAPACITY EXPANSION (PHASES 2 & 3)

Sigma Lithium also announces the commencement of detailed engineering and Capex FEL-3 costing of the Greentech Plant expansion from 270,000 tpa to 766,000 tpa of Battery Grade Sustainable Lithium

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIGMA Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML), dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicles with Battery Grade Sustainable Lithium, today announced the production of continuous sequential batches of crushed lithium material and completion of commissioning of its crushing circuit of the Greentech Plant, on schedule and in line with guidance provided previously on December 20, 2022 and on January 23, 2023.

Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce the commencement of Greentech Plant expansion (Phase 2 & 3) detailed engineering and capital expenditure costing at FEL-3 precision by obtaining firm quotes from suppliers. The Greentech Plant expansion is expected to increase run-rate production from 270,000 tpa to 766,000 tpa of Battery Grade Sustainable Lithium.

"Reaching this critical milestone of concluding commissioning of the crushing module of the Greentech Plant is a tremendous achievement of our execution team. What drives us at Sigma Lithium is the larger purpose to leave a legacy of prosperity at Vale do Jequitinhonha in Brazil. We are inserting Brazil in the global battery materials supply chain through the front door, producing an environmentally and socially sustainable lithium that will be building the next generation of electric vehicles with materials produced with the same ethos of its customers," said Ana Cabral-Gardner, Sigma Lithium CEO and Co-Chair.

"Our community, neighbours and the municipalities at Vale do Jequitinhonha have been our stalwart supporters since inception. The Minas Gerais Government and the Federal Government have been driving progress in the country and the state by creating a modern regulatory environment for lithium and for environmental licensing, comparable to the best countries in the industry such as Australia. As a result, more than seven new lithium exploration publicly traded companies, adhering to Australian or Canadian high standards of governance have been established in the region last year, mentioning Sigma Lithium as their beacon. Ushering a new era for Vale do Jequitinhonha and transforming it into the Vale of Lithium." She adds.

Refer to Figures 1 to 2 for pictures showing crushing circuit commissioning progress.

Figure 1: Crushing Circuit fed with Lithium Material (PRNewswire)

Figure 2: Ore Bin fed with Crushed Lithium Material (PRNewswire)

QUALIFIED PERSONS

Mr. Wes Roberts, P.Eng., a member of the technical committee of the Company, is the "qualified person" under NI 43-101 who reviewed and approved the other technical information included in this news release.

ABOUT SIGMA LITHIUM

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ: SGML, TSXV: SGML) is a company dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium.

Sigma Lithium has been at the forefront of environmental and social sustainability in the EV battery materials supply chain for six years and it is currently commissioning its wholly owned Grota do Cirilo Project in Brazil. Phase 1 of the project is to produce 270,000 tonnes annually (36,700 LCE annually). If it is determined to proceed, Phase 2 & 3 of the project are expected to increase production to 766,000 tonnes annually (or 104,200 LCE annually) of battery grade sustainable lithium concentrate in a state-of-the-art Greentech lithium plant that uses 100% renewable energy, 100% recycled water and 100% dry-stacked tailings. Please refer to the Company's technical report titled "Grota do Cirilo Lithium Project, Aracuai and Itinga Regions, Minas Gerais, Brazil, Updated Technical Report" dated October 31st, 2022, which is filed on SEDAR and is also available on the Company's website.

