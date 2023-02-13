Easy Ice Acquires Ice Machine Division of San Diego Ice Company

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Easy Ice , the only national provider of full-service ice machine subscription solutions, has acquired the ice machine division of San Diego Ice Company, a family-owned business since its creation in 1983. This marks the first acquisition of the year for Easy Ice and an expansion of the company's footprint in the San Diego area, following their acquisition of Cube Aire late last year.

"I am extremely excited to expand our platform in southern California with such an established company," said Darren Boruff, Chief Acquisitions Officer at Easy Ice. "San Diego Ice Company has offered great products and wonderful service since 1983, and we're excited to carry on that tradition."

With their ice machine sales, leasing, and service accounts now in the hands of Easy Ice, San Diego Ice Company will focus exclusively on ice manufacturing and delivery, merchandising, and carving. Because this is a partial acquisition, affected SDIC employees and customers can expect a smooth transition to Easy Ice as the two companies cooperate toward that shared goal.

"It has been a pleasure working with long-time friend Darren Boruff of Easy Ice," said Anthony Toma, VP and Director of Operations at San Diego Ice Company. "His expertise in the field of commercial ice machines has been invaluable in helping us meet our business needs. We look forward to continuing our partnership in the future, and we trust that Easy Ice is the right company to take over a 40-year-old legacy that started with my father Sabah Toma."

Since its inception in 2009, Easy Ice has increased the number of ice machines under its management to over 30,000 units across 47 states. With 21 branch and service center locations, connections to major food service equipment dealers in every region, and a robust acquisitions strategy for 2023, Easy Ice is poised to succeed in their mission to make ice machine rental, not ownership, the industry norm.

About Easy Ice

Easy Ice, co-headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and Marquette, MI, is the national leader in the full-service ice machine subscription industry with warehouse and distribution facilities in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, and Orlando. Easy Ice commercial ice machine subscription programs include installation, cleaning, preventive maintenance, repairs, and backup ice. For more information, please visit www.easyice.com .

