Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

SHANGHAI, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL), a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with advanced supply chain capabilities, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights:

GMV for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 12.7% year over year to RMB6,769.5 million ( US$981.5 million ) from RMB6,004.0 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Total revenue s for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased by 13.1% year over year to RMB6,200.6 million ( US$899.0 million ) from RMB5,483.5 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was RMB115.8 million ( US$16.8 million ), compared with non-GAAP net loss of RMB1,034.1 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Mr. Changlin Liang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dingdong, stated,

"In the fourth quarter of 2022, we recorded GAAP net profit for the first time of RMB49.9 million, with non-GAAP net profit of RMB115.8 million. Meanwhile, our operating net cash inflow in the fourth quarter was RMB682.1 million. We have also achieved positive operating cash flow for the full year of 2022. We believe that this strong cash position speaks volumes about our resilience in adversity. We will hold course on our current development strategy while remaining innovative. Specifically speaking, we will deepen our penetration into existing markets and continuously tap into our users' needs to achieve profitability. At the same time, we will emphasize innovation, particularly in food products, to develop and launch new food products catering to a broader range of users. We firmly believe that we will be able to realize our vision and mission, create value for our consumers and society, and create long-term and sustainable value for our shareholders."

Ms. Le Yu, Chief Strategy Officer of Dingdong, stated,

"Covid-19 only mildly impacted our covered cities and regions in October and November, and our fourth quarter entered a trajectory of profitability in October. To break it down monthly, we achieved a positive non-GAAP net profit in October and a positive GAAP net profit in November and December. It's been five years since Dingdong was founded in 2017, and we are pleased to see our efforts pay off and our business model proven. Looking ahead to 2023, we are confident of achieving non-GAAP break-even for both the first quarter and the full year of 2023."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB6,200.6 million (US$899.0 million), representing an increase of 13.1% from the same period of 2021, primarily driven by the robust growth in the Company's GMV, with a higher conversion ratio from GMV to revenue.

Product Revenues were RMB6,138.0 million ( US$889.9 million ), an increase of 13.4% from RMB5,413.9 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily driven by the increase in average order value.

Service Revenues were RMB62.7 million ( US$9.1 million ), a decrease of 9.9% from RMB69.6 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily because of the Company's proactive optimization of its membership structure to acquire and retain higher-value users.

Total operating costs and expenses were RMB6,155.1 million (US$892.4 million), a decrease of 5.6% from RMB6,523.2 million in the same quarter of 2021, with a detailed breakdown as below.

Cost of goods sold was RMB4,162.0 million ( US$603.4 million ), an increase of 5.0% from RMB3,964.8 million in the same quarter of 2021. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues decreased to 67.1% from 72.3% in the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to improvements in product development capabilities. Gross margin was 32.9%, a significant improvement from 27.7% in the same quarter of 2021.

Fulfillment expenses were RMB1,493.6 million ( US$216.6 million ), a decrease of 16.4% from RMB1,786.3 million in the same quarter of 2021. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 24.1% from 32.6% in the same quarter of 2021, mainly driven by the increase in average order value and improved frontline fulfillment labor efficiency.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB91.1 million ( US$13.2 million ), a decrease of 74.5% from RMB358.0 million in the same quarter of 2021, as user acquisition cost per new transacting user decreased due to the Company's improved product development capabilities and increasingly established brand image.

General and administrative expenses were RMB149.3 million ( US$21.7 million ), an increase of 15.4% from RMB129.4 million in the same quarter of 2021. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenues remained stable at 2.4%.

Product development expenses were RMB259.0 million ( US$37.5 million ), a decrease of 9.0% from RMB284.7 million in the same quarter of 2021. The Company continued its investments in product development capabilities, agricultural technology, data algorithms, and other technology infrastructure.

Income from operations was RMB52.0 million (US$7.5 million), compared with operating loss of RMB1,073.3 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Net income was RMB49.9 million (US$7.2 million), compared with net loss of RMB1,096.3 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB115.8 million (US$16.8 million), a significant improvement from non-GAAP net loss of RMB1,034.1 million in the same quarter of 2021. In addition, non-GAAP net margin, which is the Company's non-GAAP net income / (loss) as a percentage of revenues, improved to 1.9% from negative 18.9% in the same quarter of 2021.

Basic and diluted net income per share were RMB0.15 (US$0.02), compared with net loss per share of RMB3.38 in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, was RMB0.35 (US$0.05), compared with non-GAAP net loss per share of RMB3.19 in the same quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB6,493.0 million (US$941.4 million) as of December 31, 2022, compared with RMB5,231.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

We are a leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh produce, prepared food, and other food products through a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our private label products are produced at our Dingdong production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be Chinese families' first choice for food shopping.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net (loss)/income, non-GAAP net margin, non-GAAP net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net (loss)/income per share, basic and diluted, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges and do not correlate to any operating activity trends. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of industry peers and may not be comparable with their non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on December 31, 2022 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





As of







December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2022







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

ASSETS



















Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents



662,768



1,856,187



269,122

Restricted cash



7,664



2,763



401

Short-term investments



4,568,346



4,636,774



672,269

Accounts receivable, net



191,519



141,468



20,511

Inventories



537,472



604,884



87,700

Advance to suppliers



86,711



83,835



12,155

Prepayments and other current assets



461,843



170,336



24,696

Total current assets



6,516,323



7,496,247



1,086,854























Non-current assets:



















Property and equipment, net



472,371



314,980



45,668

Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,245,571



1,425,117



206,622

Other non-current assets



185,793



145,563



21,105

Total non-current assets



2,903,735



1,885,660



273,395























TOTAL ASSETS



9,420,058



9,381,907



1,360,249























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable



2,058,624



1,886,689



273,544

Customer advances and deferred revenue



243,480



253,010



36,683

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



653,261



810,963



117,579

Salary and welfare payable



244,740



329,104



47,716

Operating lease liabilities



969,494



693,496



100,547

Short-term borrowings



3,121,046



4,237,978



614,449

Current portion of long-term borrowings



57,875



-



-

Total current liabilities



7,348,520



8,211,240



1,190,518























Non-current liabilities:



















Operating lease liabilities



1,244,096



678,000



98,301

Other non-current liabilities



69,373



75,000



10,874

Total non-current liabilities



1,313,469



753,000



109,175























TOTAL LIABILITIES



8,661,989



8,964,240



1,299,693



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





As of







December 31, 2021



December 31, 2022



December 31, 2022







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CONTINUED)

Mezzanine Equity:



















Redeemable noncontrolling interests



30,000



107,490



15,585























TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY



30,000



107,490



15,585























Shareholders' equity



















Ordinary shares



4



4



1

Additional paid-in capital



13,685,062



13,922,811



2,018,618

Treasury stock



(7,042)



(20,666)



(2,997)

Accumulated deficit



(12,765,713)



(13,580,086)



(1,968,928)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(184,242)



(11,886)



(1,723)























TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



728,069



310,177



44,971























TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



9,420,058



9,381,907



1,360,249

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) / INCOME (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended December 31,







2021



2022



2022







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Revenues:



















Product revenues



5,413,928



6,137,968



889,922

Service revenues



69,594



62,676



9,087













































Total revenues



5,483,522



6,200,644



899,009













































Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of goods sold



(3,964,800)



(4,161,982)



(603,431)

Fulfillment expenses



(1,786,262)



(1,493,644)



(216,558)

Sales and marketing expenses



(357,971)



(91,135)



(13,213)

Product development expenses



(284,740)



(258,974)



(37,548)

General and administrative expenses



(129,417)



(149,331)



(21,651)























Total operating costs and expenses



(6,523,190)



(6,155,066)



(892,401)













































Other operating (expenses) / income, net



(33,627)



6,417



930

(Loss) / Income from operations



(1,073,295)



51,995



7,538

Interest income



12,167



33,085



4,797

Interest expenses



(25,975)



(35,514)



(5,149)

Other income, net



137



311



45













































(Loss) / Income before income tax



(1,086,966)



49,877



7,231













































Income tax expenses



(9,373)



-



-













































Net (loss) / income



(1,096,339)



49,877



7,231













































Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



-



(2,065)



(299)













































Net (loss) / income attributable to ordinary shareholders



(1,096,339)



47,812



6,932

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) / INCOME (CONTINUED) (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended December 31,







2021



2022



2022







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Net (loss) / income per Class A and Class B ordinary share:



















Basic



(3.38)



0.15



0.02

Diluted



(3.38)



0.15



0.02

Shares used in net (loss) / income per Class A and Class B ordinary share computation:



















Basic



324,708,900



324,330,913



324,330,913

Diluted



324,708,900



328,081,773



328,081,773

Other comprehensive (loss) / income, net of tax of nil:



















Foreign currency translation adjustments



(99,105)



(36,617)



(5,309)























Comprehensive (loss) / income



(1,195,444)



13,260



1,922













































Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



-



(2,065)



(299)























Comprehensive (loss) / income attributable to ordinary shareholders



(1,195,444)



11,195



1,623

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)





For the three months ended December 31,







2021



2022



2022







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)























Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities



(1,761,736)



682,118



98,898























Net cash used in investing activities



(1,058,287)



(230,500)



(33,419)























Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities



413,536



(10,843)



(1,572)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(27,197)



660



96

Net (decrease) / increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(2,433,684)



441,435



64,003























Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period



3,104,116



1,417,515



205,520

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period



670,432



1,858,950



269,523

























DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)





For the three months ended

December 31,







2021



2022



2022







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Net (loss) / income



(1,096,339)



49,877



7,231

Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



62,287



65,907



9,555























Non-GAAP net (loss) / income



(1,034,052)



115,784



16,786













































Net (loss) / income margin



(20.0 %)



0.8 %







Add: share-based compensation expenses



1.1 %



1.1 %







Non-GAAP net (loss) / income margin



(18.9 %)



1.9 %





























Net (loss) / income attributable to ordinary shareholders



(1,096,339)



47,812



6,932























Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



62,287



65,907



9,555























Non-GAAP net (loss) / income attributable to ordinary shareholders



(1,034,052)



113,719



16,487























Net (loss) / income per Class A and Class B ordinary share:



















Basic and diluted



(3.38)



0.15



0.02

Add: share-based compensation expenses



0.19



0.20



0.03

Non-GAAP net (loss) / income per Class A and Class B ordinary share:



















Basic and diluted



(3.19)



0.35



0.05



(1) Share -based compensation expenses are recognized as follows:







For the three months ended December 31,







2021



2022



2022







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)























Fulfillment expenses



11,981



11,893



1,724

Sales and marketing expenses



6,246



3,284



476

Product development expenses



28,075



32,258



4,677

General and administrative expenses



15,985



18,472



2,678























Total



62,287



65,907



9,555



