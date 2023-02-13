Consumers in Need of a Cold Weather Alternative Can Take New Bucked Up® and Woke AF® Spiced Apple Pre-Workout with Hot or Cold Water

Unique formulation drives home product and flavor innovation available exclusively at GNC

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Together, GNC and Bucked Up® collabs have brought consumers great-tasting wellness solutions that deliver exceptional results for nearly a decade. Both companies offer products that transcend what consumers expect from ingredients and flavor profiles – and the latest flavor drop from Bucked Up® exclusively at GNC, Spiced Apple, is poised to take expectations to the next level. Rather than taking pre-workout with cold water, Spiced Apple can be taken with hot or cold water, creating a refreshing way to prep for your next workout.

"Our partnership with Bucked Up® continues to provide energizing, science-backed product formulations and flavors for our consumers seeking creative ways to Live Well," said Kevin Maloberti VP, Merchandising, GNC. "As one of GNC's top-selling sports and performance brands, Bucked Up® has its pulse on what consumers want, and we're thrilled to roll out Spiced Apple to our community of consumers."

In 2022, GNC and Bucked Up® unveiled several innovations consumers loved including the launch of Bucked Up® LFG and new flavors like Iced Tea Lemonade.

"Our collaboration with GNC allows us to bring fun, relevant flavors to the forefront of our products," said Ryan Gardner, Owner, Managing Partner, CEO, Bucked Up®. "We're building on a great year in 2022 during which our new products got great feedback and user adoption across the category. We're excited for people to try Spiced Apple and add it into their winter routines."

