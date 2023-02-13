Authority Brands Acquires Screenmobile

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authority Brands announced today the purchase of Screenmobile. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1982 by the Walker family in Glendora, CA, Screenmobile currently operates in over 145 territories across the United States. As America's only national mobile screen repair service, Screenmobile has successfully combined unparalleled value and convenience with a proprietary mobile workshop model that remains an industry standout. Screenmobile has over 115 franchise owners operating in over 30 states.

Companies under the Authority Brands umbrella include leading home service brands America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, STOP Restoration and Woofie's. They operate across multiple home service sectors. Authority Brands supports individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational tools and resources.

"Screenmobile is the perfect addition to our ever-expanding Authority Brands portfolio of home service brands," said Craig Donaldson, CEO of Authority Brands. "Screenmobile takes pride in having extremely high satisfaction ratings, and that is the kind of client dedication we look for in a new partner. The Walker family has built a special business and we are excited to partner with them to expand Screenmobile's footprint and provide franchise owners with increased support to help them reach their goals. We are excited to welcome Screenmobile to our family of brands and support them as they continue to grow."

"As Authority Brands continues to grow, our team looks to partner with likeminded brands who put their customers and service standards first. Screenmobile's impressive satisfaction rating with both customers and franchise owners made it a clear winner for the Authority Brands family and we are looking forward to supporting their success through the many resources we provide," said Ashish Karandikar, Board of Directors member of Authority Brands' parent company and Partner at Apax.

"Throughout the last nearly five decades our family-founded Screenmobile team has consistently strived to offer high quality home services with an emphasis on quality, customer service, and integrity," said Scott Walker, Chief Executive Officer and President of Screenmobile. "We are excited to expand our family network with the Authority Brands team as it will allow us to further enhance service capabilities and innovation, while continuing to strengthen our franchise owner support. Through our partnership with Authority Brands we hope to reach new customers, broaden our franchisee family, and experience many more decades of screening success."

"When we first started Screenmobile, we had a dream to become the best and largest mobile screening company in the nation," said Monty L. Walker, Chief Operations Officer and Vice President of Screenmobile. "It has been an honor to see our humble screening business grow to become a leader in our industry, and we are thrilled to partner with Authority Brands in this next step of Screenmobile's story."

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include 14 leading home service franchise brands: America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, Color World Painting, DoodyCalls, DRYmedic Restoration Services, Homewatch CareGivers, The Junkluggers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, STOP Restoration, and Woofie's. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 2,000 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support. See www.authoritybrands.com for more information.

