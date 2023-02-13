AMERICAN GREETINGS ANNOUNCES NEW KID-FRIENDLY CREATACARD™ APP FOR iPAD

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the free app makes it easy for artists of all ages to create customized cards for holidays and occasions throughout the year

CLEVELAND, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Greetings announces the availability of its new and free-to-download Creatacard™ app for iPad. An extension of the recently launched Creatacard line, the app allows users of all ages to send one-of-a-kind virtual greetings to friends, family, classmates and anyone who needs a smile.

The new American Greetings Creatacard™ app for iPad gives kids a fun, easy and creative way to make and send cards.

"So many of us love the homemade and heartfelt greetings kids create with paper and coloring supplies. The Creatacard™ app takes that time-honored experience and inspires children to let their imaginations soar," said Rob Matousek, Executive Director-Direct to Consumer Business at American Greetings. "With virtual tools, such as pencils, paint, markers, photo frames, stamps and stickers, the Creatacard™ app offers a variety of options to unleash their creativity—but without the mess or frustration of broken crayons, dried up markers or mistakes that mean starting over."

The new Creatacard app offers a wealth of designs that include all of the most-loved features of paper cards. Whether you're feeling creative and want to start from scratch… or simply want to add your unique flair to a pre-made design, in a few easy steps, you can create, personalize and even sign your favorite digital cards. You can share the digital greetings in an email, text, messaging app or social post.

"Creatacards are virtual greetings—not Ecards—meaning you interact with them just like you would a traditional paper card. With folded or flat designs, they actually open or flip over," added Matousek. "With the new Creatacard™ app for iPad, we look forward to giving kids a fun, easy and creative way to make and send cards."

The Creatacard™ iPad kids app is free to download, and cards are free to share digitally in an email, text, messaging app or social post. Many more Creatacard designs with features including animations and music are available at www.americangreetings.com and www.bluemountain.com . Additionally, a subscription to americangreetings.com allows users to send unlimited SmashUps, Pics & Wishes and Ecards, as well.

ABOUT AMERICAN GREETINGS:

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however, people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com .

