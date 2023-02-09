Sunitha Mathew to Become Westat's New Clinical Research Practice Director

Ms. Mathew brings her extensive clinical research and project operations expertise

to this role, further enriching Westat's goal to advance positive health outcomes.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective February 2, 2023, Sunitha Mathew, MS, Vice President, has joined Westat's leadership team as its new Clinical Research Practice Director, reporting to Patricia Shifflett, MS, Vice President, Health Sector Lead.

Photo of Sunitha Mathew (PRNewswire)

Ms. Mathew joined Westat in 2002 and has extensive experience directing key business and health research initiatives pivotal to organizational growth. This includes 20+ years of experience overseeing complex clinical, epidemiological, and translational research programs. Prior to taking on this new role, Ms. Mathew was a Vice President in Public Health. In this role, she oversaw a research portfolio of high-profile complex projects, including the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute's (NHLBI's) Recipient Epidemiology and Donor Evaluation Study-IV-Pediatric (REDS-IV-P) Data Coordinating Center and the Trans Omics for Precision Medicine (TOPMed) Administrative Coordinating Center. Ms. Mathew also served as Project Director for the National SARS-CoV-2 serosurvey, which produces monthly seroprevalence estimates in 60+ U.S. metropolitan areas that are displayed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) public-facing COVID-19 dashboard.

Ms. Mathew has authored numerous scientific publications and is known as a thought leader in the use of cutting-edge data science techniques for integrating and harnessing the wealth of available data, such as electronic health records (EHRs), medical claims, and other administrative data for research purposes. Her executive leadership roles have increased in scope and influence. She currently serves as the Westat Co-Chair of the Data Science Task Force and Lead of the Strategic Planning Priority Group on Coordinating Centers.

"Sunitha's track record of achievement in growing and managing a large portfolio of work for NIH and CDC will assure success as we embark on new initiatives and continue to support our current clients in the Clinical Research Practice," notes Shifflett.

Westat is a leader in research, data collection and analysis, technical assistance, evaluation, and communications. Our evidence-based findings help clients in government and the private sector accelerate advancements in health, education, transportation, and social and economic policy. Since 1963, our dedication to improving lives through research and our approach to projects grounded in investigative curiosity, equity, statistical and data rigor, adaptive methods, and advanced technology are why clients find exceptional value in our work.

