Dynepic Secures IL4 Authorization to Operate (ATO) for MOTAR

US Air Force will now have access to critical, modern training apps in the military metaverse

RENO, Nev., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynepic ® has officially secured Authorization To Operate (ATO) from the United States Air Force for MOTAR® (Member, Operations, Training, Analytics, and Reports), its delivery, analysis, and reporting platform created to modernize enterprise-wide training infrastructure. This stamp of approval includes not just the MOTAR platform, but also a process to deliver an open ecosystem of training technologies to the Warfighter and devices like virtual reality headsets, setting it up to be the future-proof backbone of the military metaverse.

Dynepic has officially secured Authorization To Operate (ATO) from the USAF for MOTAR, its delivery, analysis, and reporting platform created to modernize enterprise-wide training infrastructure. (PRNewswire)

George Moats , Dynepic's Senior Cybersecurity Engineer and Platform Information System Security Officer, added: "When you stand on the shoulders of giants to achieve something like ATO, it's easy to see over the horizon to a powerful and innovative future! And this is only the beginning."

"To secure an IL4 ATO for MOTAR is an incredible milestone and the result of relentless hard work, an unwavering commitment to our Airmen, and incredible support from the US Air Force, specifically Air Education and Training Command A9," said Dynepic Co-Founder and CEO, Krissa Watry. "When the USAF recruited us to compete in the 2019 AFWERX Mixed Reality Challenge and we won against the 'bigs,' I told them, if we are going to do this, we are doing this! I'm thrilled MOTAR will enable our USAF with the secure digital infrastructure it needs to power the future of learning across time zones and dimensions."

Earning an ATO to operate on US military networks at Impact Level 4 (IL4) is monumental for any company, especially a small business, as it requires strict cybersecurity compliance and significant coordination with federal law, Department of Defense policy, and standards. While MOTAR has been powering immersive training innovation for the USAF for several years already, the ATO enables Airmen and Creators to leverage MOTAR to rapidly contribute and deliver Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), level 3D models, training lessons, 360 videos, third-party applications, AI and much more. The ATO also means students and instructors can use virtual reality (VR) headsets for multi-modal learning, including XR applications. Additionally, MOTAR will run on military networks; MOTAR.AF.MIL will open in Spring 2023.

George Moats, Dynepic's Senior Cybersecurity Engineer and platform Information System Security Officer, added: "When you stand on the shoulders of giants to achieve something like ATO, it's easy to see over the horizon to a powerful and innovative future! And this is only the beginning."

This news comes just a week after Dynepic was awarded a $2.9M Phase III sole source contract from the US Air Force's Air Education and Training Command (AETC).

About Dynepic: Launched in 2014, Dynepic, Inc. is a woman- and service-disabled veteran-founded tech company based out of Reno, Nevada. To learn more about Dynepic, check out our website and connect with us on LinkedIn .

For more information, please visit https://www.dynepic.com .

www.dynepic.com (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dynepic