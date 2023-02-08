JG Wentworth Appoints Timothy Yu as Vice President of Pricing

JG Wentworth accelerates entry into consumer lending, appoints new Vice President of Pricing

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leading consumer financial services company JG Wentworth, that helps consumers experiencing financial hardship or who need access to cash, announced today that it is appointing Timothy Yu as Vice President of Pricing effective October 10th, 2022. Yu will be joining JG Wentworth's Credit Risk Analytics Team and will be responsible for developing the loan pricing strategy for the consumer lending business, build the price engine with related analytics and competitive intelligence capabilities to optimize risk-based returns and volumes.

(PRNewsfoto/The JG Wentworth Company) (PRNewswire)

JG Wentworth accelerates entry into consumer lending, appoints new Vice President of Pricing.

Yu joins JG Wentworth with nearly two decades of experience in consumer products, including credit cards, student loans, auto loans, personal loans, mortgages, and leasing. He is a domain expert in the entire lending process structure from acquisitions, account/risk management, to recovery.

Before joining JG Wentworth Yu served as Vice President of Credit at Kafene, a fintech startup that specialized in Point of Sale and omnichannel financing for various industries. He has also worked as VP, Director of Credit Underwriting at OneMain Financial, Director of Risk Analytics and Systems at PHH Mortgage, spent five years at JP Morgan Chase & Co. as a Vendor Portfolio Manager and Senior Risk Analyst, and as a Senior Data Analyst at Capital One.

Yu holds a BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, an MA in Statistics, and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Michigan.

"Timothy brings to the team a wealth of experience and domain expertise in pricing. With him on the team I am excited to see what we accomplish in the coming months. We are thrilled about the new direction into Consumer Loans, along with offering our existing customers a suite of new products to help them achieve their financial goals" said Emre Sahingur, Chief Credit Officer at JG Wentworth.

About JG Wentworth

JG Wentworth is a consumer financial services company that focuses on helping everyday Americans achieve their financial goals. Its services include structured settlement payment purchasing, annuity payment purchasing, lottery and casino payment purchasing, and debt resolution services. Most recently, the company launched its consumer lending arm, with a focus on debt consolidation. JG Wentworth was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

Follow JG Wentworth on social media to stay updated on the latest news from the company: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The JG Wentworth Company