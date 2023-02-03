Trulieve Introduces New Products to West Virginia in February

Two popular proprietary cannabis brands – Modern Flower and R.O. – will launch with festivities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve '' or "the Company''), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the February launch of two of its proprietary brands in West Virginia, R.O. on February 3 and Modern Flower on February 10.

"We're thrilled to expand our offerings and introduce our curated proprietary brands in West Virginia's growing cannabis market," said Kim Rivers , CEO of Trulieve. "Trulieve continues to focus on providing high-quality cannabis and offering a wide variety of innovative products that fit our customer's needs and budget."

The two new product introductions in West Virginia are:

R.O. – Launching statewide on February 3 , this is quality cannabis at an everyday value. The brand's indoor-grown flower is expertly tended to by industry-leading cultivators at local state-of-the-art facilities. Flower options will feature classic, quality strains available in a variety of increments including 7g ground flower and 3.5g whole flower.

Modern Flower – Launching statewide on February 10 , Modern Flower focuses on accessibility, quality, and reliability. Created for modern cannabis consumers with everyday use in mind, these popular indoor-grown strains and innovative products are created with cutting-edge technologies. These options are a combination of modern potencies and affordability, with a diverse set of offerings, so everyone can enjoy a new and modern approach to cannabis. Available on launch day will be 3.5g minis, whole flower and more coming soon.

R.O. (also known as Roll One in some states) is available at Trulieve locations in Arizona, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts (starting Feb. 3), and Pennsylvania. Modern Flower is available at Trulieve locations in Arizona, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts (starting Feb. 10), and Pennsylvania.

Trulieve dispensaries in West Virginia are located in Belle, Huntington, Hurricane, Milton, Parkersburg, South Charleston, Weston, and two locations in Morgantown. For more information on store activations, promotions, and locations, please visit www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/west-virginia.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

