A record influx of IRA Rollovers into precious metals due to higher inflation and an increasingly volatile stock market states Orion Metal Exchange

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Metal Exchange, the top-rated precious metal company according to Retirement Living and Consumer Affairs, has reported a record number of IRA applications where investors are switching from traditional paper investments into gold, silver, and platinum as a hedge against geo-economic uncertainty. This can be attributed to a combination of factors, including higher inflation, a shrinking economy, and an increasingly volatile stock market. Orion Metal Exchange , CEO, Jacob Blalock says, "With the recent and significant drop in cryptocurrency values, the lack of transparency and accountability by certain cryptocurrency exchanges, investors are realizing cryptocurrencies cannot replace precious metals as a hedge against market or currency instability. Unlike cryptocurrency investments, when invested in physical precious metals, no one can borrow or loan against your financial future."

Orion Metal Exchange Logo (PRNewsfoto/Orion Metal Exchange) (PRNewswire)

Rolling over a traditional IRA into a precious metals IRA can offer a variety of benefits for those looking to secure their financial future. Precious metals have long been valued for their rarity, beauty, and stability, making them an attractive option for those looking to diversify their portfolios and protect their wealth.

Protection against Inflation

Rolling over your IRA into a precious metals IRA has the potential to protect your wealth against inflation . Over time, the value of paper currency decreases as governments print more money, which can lead to inflation. Precious metals, on the other hand, have a limited supply, making them a tangible asset that retains their value over time. This can help protect your savings from the effects of inflation, ensuring that your wealth retains its value.

Tax Benefits

Rolling over a traditional IRA into a precious metal IRA will give you the ability to own tangible precious metals without forfeiting any of the tax benefits an accredited retirement account has to offer.

Rolling over accredited retirement accounts into precious metals is a simple process. Orion can transfer the funds from your accredited retirement account into a self-directed precious metals IRA, which allows you to choose the specific precious metals to include in your portfolio.

Whether you are just starting to build your retirement savings or are looking to secure your financial future, a precious metals IRA with Orion Metal Exchange can be a valuable addition to your overall investment strategy.

Orion Metal Exchange

Contact Name: Customer Service

Phone Number: 877-420-1682

Email Address: Admin@orionmetalexchange.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Orion Metal Exchange