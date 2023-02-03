MultiversX Announces EGLD Staking & ESDT Tokens Now Available to Over 1.5 Million Ledger Live Users

SIBIU, Romania, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, MultiversX is happy to announce the next step in its partnership with Ledger through the integration of EGLD staking into the Ledger Live App, offering more than 1.5 million users secure access to EGLD staking services.

Together with this milestone, Ledger is now also involved in proposing and validating blocks on the MultiversX blockchain network through their very own staking pool, run in collaboration with Figment. Ledger's staking pool already has 7 nodes and can currently accommodate an unlimited amount of EGLD.

Staking is the way to contribute towards the network's security and decentralization, and even to its scalability in the case of the MultiversX blockchain, as it can linearly grow in throughput in tandem with more shards added.

Moreover, Ledger's integration of MultiversX now extends to ESDT tokens - MEX, USDC, and RIDE are already available for secure storage, management, and transfer, with more MultiversX tokens soon to follow.

By never sharing the private key outside the chip or device, wallets like Ledger and xPortal provide the highest level of security, offering users an invaluable additional safety layer. MultiversX is thankful for the new integrations with Ledger products and the continuous support received from their team.

About MultiversX

MultiversX is a highly scalable, secure, and decentralized blockchain network built from first principles to solve the two fundamental problems critical for widespread, global adoption: a transition from dialup to broadband and a significant UX paradigm shift.

About Ledger

Ledger is a global platform for digital assets and Web3. It's the world leader in Critical Digital Asset security and utility. With over 5M devices sold to consumers in 200 countries, 100+ financial institutions, and brands as customers, 20% of the world's crypto assets are secured, plus services supporting trading, buying, spending, earning, and NFTs. Ledger products include Ledger Stax, Nano S Plus, Nano X hardware wallets, Ledger app, [ Ledger ] Market, the world's first secure-minting and first-sale distribution platform, and Ledger Enterprise.

