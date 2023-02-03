Kroger Health Named Retailer of the Year by Mass Market Retailers

Announcement highlights Kroger Health's leadership in the retail healthcare industry

CINCINNATI, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., (NYSE: KR) has been named Mass Market Retailers' (MMR's) Retailer of the Year. The global newspaper, which covers supermarket, drug and discount chains, honored Kroger Health for elevating the connection between nutrition and health through its food as medicine initiative, its work to secure fair reimbursement for community pharmacists, and its consistent leadership in the retail healthcare industry.

"At Kroger Health, we believe in approaching healthcare with an emphasis on comprehensive well-being that involves personalized solutions that we hope will provide the best outcomes for every customer, every time," said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. "This honor demonstrates our commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare through a multidisciplinary approach where our team prioritizes the needs of the people we serve."

The award announcement, which appears in the January 16 issue of MMR, highlights Kroger Health's collaborative relationships with industry peers, its ability to harness technology and its innovative efforts to create an effective healthcare ecosystem.

"We are pleased to recognize Kroger Health as a leader in retail healthcare and for continuing to champion the link between nutrition and health," said Jeffrey Woldt, editor-in-chief of Racher Press, which publishes MMR and Chain Drug Review.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and 226 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 healthcare practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit www.kroger.com/health.

