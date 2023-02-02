Careers
Mothers of Murdered Sons

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Record Revenues of $102.39 Million, and saw Gross Profit Increase by 17.38% to $7.60 Million for the Fiscal Year 2022

Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

WENZHOU, China, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) ("ZK International" or the "Company"), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

(PRNewswire)

Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2022



For the Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,


($ millions, except per share data)


2022



2021



% Change


Revenue


$

102.39



$

99.41




3.00

%

Gross profit


$

7.60



$

6.47




17.38

%

Gross margin



7.42

%



6.51

%



0.91
percentage
points


Loss from operations


$

(3.96)



$

(3.65)




8.51

%

Operating loss margin



(3.87)

%



(3.68)

%



-0.19
percentage
points


Net loss attributable to ZK













International


$

(6.08)



$

(3.80)




60.06

%

Diluted loss per share


$

(0.21)



$

(0.17)




23.53

%

Net book value per share


$

2.80



$

3.08




-9.09

%

  • Revenues increased by $2,984,419 or 3.00%, to $102,391,636 for the year ended September 30, 2022 from $99,407,217 for the year ended September 30, 2021. The growth was primarily driven by the increased weighted average selling price ("ASP") during the fiscal year 2022. We observed the rise of raw material prices, recovery of market demand for construction materials and the shortages of supply in the current market. Overall, we had 34.26% increase of ASP in steel strip, 29.00% increase in steel pipe, and 33.71% increase in pipe fittings during 2022 fiscal year.
  • Gross profit increased by 17.38% to $7.60 million. Gross margin was 7.42%, compared to 6.5% for the prior fiscal year. The increase of gross profit was primarily due to increased weighted average selling prices.
  • During the fiscal year 2022, our Chinese subsidiaries returned to profitability with net income after tax of $2.71 million.
  • Loss from operations was $3.96 million, compared to loss from operations of $3.65 million for the prior fiscal year. The decrease of operational loss was mainly due to the one-off asset impairment cost of intangible asset and stock-based compensation incurred during 2022 fiscal year for the expenses related to our new business operations and subsidiaries.
  • Net loss attributable to ZK International was $6.08 million, or net loss of $0.21 per share. This compared to net loss attributable to ZK International of $3.80 million, or $0.17 per share, for the prior fiscal year.
  • Net book value per share was $2.80 as of September 30, 2022, compared to $3.08 as of September 30, 2021.

Mr. Jiancong Huang, Chairman of ZK International, commented, "We are pleased with our record revenue growth to break the $100 million mark while having an increased gross margin. Our financial results in 2022 were largely driven by the market recovery from the pandemic and worldwide construction material supply shortage. The Chinese government also continues to focus on improving water and gas infrastructure. Our ability to work closely with the local government and provide sophisticated piping solutions for major projects is key to our growth trajectory. We anticipate that our business will continue to grow and expand both domestically and internationally into the next fiscal year."

Mr. Huang continued, "Building on the foundation of our core steel pipe business domestically, we are excited to provide additional value to our shareholders with plans to grow our core steel pipe business internationally.  Being one of the leaders in our industry has brought many other international opportunities for gas and water infrastructure needs, so it will be our goal in 2023 to seek out these international opportunities while building our sales and profitability domestically.  We are confident that ZK is going to continue to provide its existing and future shareholders with a value propisition for a long time to come."

Financial Results for the Fiscal Year 2022

Revenues

Revenues increased by $2,984,419 or 3.00%, to $102,391,636 for the year ended September 30, 2022 from $99,407,217 for the year ended September 30, 2021. The increase in revenues was primarily driven by the following factors:

1) During the fiscal year 2022, we observed an increase of raw materials, especially the price of nikel which is an important component of stainless steel. To minimize the impact the rise of raw material price, we increased our weighted average selling price ("ASP") during the fiscal year 2022.

2) During 2022 fiscal year, the average selling price of electrolytic nickel decreased by 0.33% from RMB 114,092 per ton in fiscal year 2021 to RMB 113,716 in fiscal year 2022; the average selling price of steel strip increased by 34.26% from RMB 15.12 per kilogram in fiscal year 2021 to RMB 20.3 in fiscal year 2022; the average selling price of steel pipe increased by 29.00% from RMB 108.73 per piece in fiscal year 2021 to RMB 140.26 in fiscal year 2022; the average selling price of pipe fittings increased by 33.71% from RMB 16.94 each in fiscal year 2021 to RMB 22.65 in fiscal year 2022.

3) Due to the rise of product prices, we had an overall decrease in sales volume. The sales volume of steel strip decreased by 62.98% from 2227.19 tons in fiscal year 2021 to 753.91 tons in fiscal year 2022; Sales of pipes decreased by 25.28% from 793,480 in fiscal year 2021 to 592,919 in fiscal year 2022; The sales volume of pipe fittings decreased by 22.16% from 9,126,002 pieces in fiscal year 2021 to 7,103,894 pieces in fiscal year 2022.

Gross Profit

Our gross profit increased by $1,124,411 or 17.38% to $7,595,599 for the year ended September 30, 2022 from $6,471,188 for the year ended September 30, 2021. Gross profit margin was 7.42% for the year ended September 30, 2022, as compared to 6.51% for the year ended September 30, 2021. The increase of gross profit was primarily due to increased weighted average selling prices which is attributable to the rise of raw material prices and market demand recovery over the construction materials and supply shortages on the current market compared to the fiscal year 2021.

Operating Expenses

We incurred $2,380,429 in selling and marketing expenses for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to $3,117,906 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Selling and marketing expenses decreased by $737,477, or 23.65%, during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. This decrease is primarily due to decreases in sales payroll expenses, compensation for the sales personnel, freight expenses, and technical service fee during the year.

We incurred $5,421,575 in general and administrative expenses for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to $5,772,710 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. General and administrative expenses decreased by $351,136, or 6.08%, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. The slight decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased stock-based compensation incurred during the fiscal year 2022.

During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, the Company entered into a series of consulting agreements with third-party entity and individuals to develop and implement a defi exchange platform, which is a stablecoin DEX (decentralized exchange) and liquidity mining platform, available at https://xsigma.fi. During 2022 fiscal year, the Company evalutated the recoverability of the Defi platform pursuant to ASC 360-10-35-21 and concluded that the carrying value of the Defi Exchange may not be recoverable as it projects that the platform is likely to have continuing losses and it's more likely than not this platform will be sold or otherwise disposed of significantly before the end of its previously estimated useful life. The Company wrote off the carrying value of the platform and recorded a loss of $2,771,019. There was no asset impairment cost during the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021

We incurred $987,186 in research and development expenses for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to $1,234,161 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. R&D expenses decreased by $246,975, or 20.01%, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 compared to the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased research and development activities during fiscal year 2022.

Income(loss) from Operations

As a result of the factors described above, operating loss was $3,964,610 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to operating loss of $3,653,589 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, an increase of operating loss of $311,021 or approximately 8.51%.

Other Income (Expenses)

Our interest income and expenses were $109,290 and $3,451,665, respectively, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, compared to interest income and expenses of $13,733 and $1,196,648, respectively, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. We also had government grant of $ 496,740 for financial support to the Company under local government's innovation incentive programs which was recorded as other income in our Statement of Operations.

Net Income (loss) and earnings (loss) per share

As a result of the factors described above, our net loss for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 was $6,054,266 compared to net loss of $3,802,271 for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, an increase in loss of $2,251,995 or approximately 59.23%.

After deducting for non-controlling interests, net loss attributable to ZK International was $6.08 million, or net loss of $0.21 per share, for the fiscal year 2022. This compared to net loss attributable to ZK International of $3.80 million, or $0.17 per share, for the prior fiscal year.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 33 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors. ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube", and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water not only to the China market but also to international markets such as Europe, East Asia, and Southeast Asia.

For more information please visit www.ZKInternationalGroup.com. Additionally, please follow the Company on TwitterFacebookYouTube, and Weibo. For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit www.sec.gov.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)




As of September 30, 



2022


2021

Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


$

7,515,147


$

13,525,298

Restricted cash



101,992



77,906

Short-term Investment



915,616



2,560,760

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $255,322 and $2,221,870,
respectively



28,362,933



27,124,959

Notes receivable



49,611



Other receivables and prepayments



2,360,539



2,158,120

Inventories



21,141,501



20,689,252

Advance to suppliers



6,322,592



12,567,368

Total current assets



66,769,931



78,703,663

Property, plant and equipment, net



7,124,587



8,004,855

Right-of use asset



30,998



54,166

Intangible assets, net



11,415,451



8,749,987

Deferred tax assets



320,164



353,460

Long-term deposit





12,472,847

Long-term prepayment



10,447,395



Long-term accounts receivable



7,522,188



Long-term investment



25,292,866



25,323,323

TOTAL ASSETS


$

128,923,580


$

133,662,301

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

10,066,758


$

2,159,731

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



6,949,772



6,875,769

Lease liability - current portion



10,754



26,332

Accrued payroll and welfare



1,880,377



1,853,019

Advance from customers



1,758,800



5,666,214

Due to related parties



2,052,403



1,072,335

Convertible debentures



3,352,311



2,823,364

Short-term bank borrowings



16,257,820



21,394,761

Other borrowing - short term portion



-



283,758

Notes payables



702,889



Income tax payable



817,059



2,354,832

Total current liabilities



43,848,943



44,510,115

Lease liability - long term portion



10,256



27,834

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

43,859,199


$

44,537,949








Equity







Common stock, no par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 30,392,940 and 28,918,177 shares
issued and outstanding, respectively







Additional paid-in capital



70,872,765



63,374,085

Statutory surplus reserve



3,176,556



2,914,602

Subscription receivable



(125,000)



(125,000)

Retained earnings



13,394,137



19,737,504

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



(2,640,753)



2,898,594

Total equity attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.



84,677,705



88,799,785

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests



386,676



324,567

Total equity



85,064,381



89,124,352

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


$

128,923,580


$

133,662,301


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 

ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)




 For the year ended September 30, 



2022


2021


2020

Revenues


$

102,391,636


$

99,407,217


$

86,846,791

Cost of sales



(94,796,037)



(92,936,029)



(82,903,989)

Gross profit



7,595,599



6,471,188



3,942,802











Operating expenses:










Selling and marketing expenses



2,380,429



3,117,906



2,215,651

General and administrative expenses



5,421,575



5,772,710



2,482,972

Asset impairment costs



2,771,019





Research and development costs



987,186



1,234,161



1,123,555

Total operating expenses



11,560,209



10,124,777



5,822,178











Operating loss



(3,964,610)



(3,653,589)



(1,879,376)











Other income (expenses):










Interest expenses



(3,451,665)



(1,196,648)



(1,000,554)

Interest income



109,290



13,733



7,192

Gain on disposal of subsidiary, net



-





536,612

Income (loss) on investment



-



50,649



(256,937)

Other income (expense), net



(88,125)



431,438



327,845

Total other expenses, net



(3,430,500)



(700,828)



(385,842)











Loss before income taxes



(7,395,110)



(4,354,417)



(2,265,218)











Income tax recovery



1,340,844



552,146



1,428,202











Net loss


$

(6,054,266)


$

(3,802,271)


$

(837,016)

Net (loss) income attributable to non-
  controlling interests



(27,147)



2,757



11,402











Net (loss) income attributable to ZK
  International Group Co., Ltd.



(6,081,413)



(3,799,514)


$

(825,614)











Net (loss) income



(6,054,266)


$

(3,802,271)


$

(837,016)











Other comprehensive income (loss):










Foreign currency translation adjustment



(5,504,385)



2,423,439



2,319,048











Total comprehensive loss


$

(11,558,651)


$

(1,378,832)


$

1,482,032

Comprehensive loss (income) attributable to non-
  controlling interests



(62,109)



(14,773)



(6,136)

Comprehensive income attributable to ZK
  International Group Co., Ltd.


$

(11,620,760)


$

(1,393,605)


$

1,475,896











Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share










Basic


$

(0.21)


$

(0.17)


$

(0.05)

Diluted



(0.21)



(0.17)



(0.05)

Weighted average number of shares
  outstanding










Basic



29,305,828



21,873,594



16,558,037

Diluted



29,431,781



22,633,819



16,558,037


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEARS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022, 2021 AND 2020

(IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)













Accumulated









Additional 








other


Non-







paid-in 


Subscription


Statutory 


Retained


comprehensive


controlling


Total



Shares


capital


Receivable


surplus reserve


earnings


income (loss)


interests


equity

Balance at
  September 30,
  2019


16,558,037


18,049,630



2,904,699


24,372,535


(1,808,825)


299,666


43,817,705


















Disposal of
  subsidiary














3,992


3,992

Foreign currency
  translation loss












2,301,510


17,538


2,319,048

Net income










(825,614)




(11,402)


(837,016)


















Balance at
  September 30,
  2020


16,558,037


18,049,630



2,904,699


23,546,921


492,685


309,794


45,303,729


















Issuance of
  common
  stock, net of
  offering costs


7,080,762


24,884,560


(125,000)










24,759,560

Common stock
  issued in
  connection
  with
  conversion of
  convertible
  notes


4,374,176


11,443,067












11,443,067

Issuance of
  common stock
  related to
  exercise of
  warrants


355,202


1,345,056












1,345,056

Stock-based
  compensation


550,000


9,542,783












9,542,783

Unearned
  Compensation




(1,891,011)












(1,891,011)

Foreign currency
  translations












2,405,909


17,530


2,423,439

Net income








9,903


(3,809,417)




(2,757)


(3,802,271)


















Balance at
  September 30,
  2021


28,918,177


63,374,085


(125,000)


2,914,602


19,737,504


2,898,594


324,567


89,124,352

Stock incentive
  issuance


1,407,200


1,688,640












1,688,640

Stock issued in
  connection
  with
  conversion of
  convertible
  notes


67,563


116,781












116,781

Fair value
  change due to
  convertible
  notes
  extension




678,782












678,782

Stock-based
  compensation




5,603,615












5,603,615

Unearned
  Compensation




(589,138)












(589,138)

Foreign currency translations












(5,539,347)


34,962


(5,504,385)

Net income








261,954


(6,343,367)




27,147


(6,054,266)

Balance at
  September 30,
  2022


30,392,940


70,872,765


(125,000)


3,176,556


13,394,137


(2,640,753)


386,676


85,064,381



The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. 

ZK INTERNATIONAL GROUP CO., LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)




 For the year ended September 30, 



2022


2021


2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:










Net loss


$

(6,054,266)


$

(3,802,271)


$

(837,016)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:










Depreciation expense



672,368



568,038



438,467

Amortization expense



830,481



481,763



11,366

Right of use assets





(53,634)



Loss on disposal of fixed assets







7,608

Bad debt expense



227,837



92,032



Inventory provision







103,942

Write-off of advance to suppliers





108,395



100,684

Deferred tax benefits





406,064



(406,637)

Gain on accounts receivable factoring, net of discount



(451,047)





Gain on disposal of subsidiary







(536,612)

Loss on investment







214,114

Impairment on intangible assets



2,771,019





Change in unrecognized tax benefits



(1,428,458)



(918,038)



(1,021,565)

Stock compensation expense



2,674,807



1,351,082



Interest expense of convertible notes



1,324,510



210,173



Interest expense of financing lease





44,458



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:










Accounts receivable



(12,059,620)



5,804,654



(4,800,889)

Other receivables and prepayments



(260,755)



1,345,520



(793,936)

Notes receivable



(53,853)



201,187



206,465

Inventories



(2,606,504)



2,021,789



103,123

Advance to suppliers



5,493,624



(8,297,301)



2,933,852

Accounts payable



8,803,924



(8,662,576)



5,582,787

Notes payable



762,986



(159,823)



(153,824)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



752,241



2,428,410



(484,477)

Accrued payroll and welfare



219,178



211,632



140,497

Advance from customers



(3,662,097)



3,162,961



(198,358)

Income tax payable



-



(77,214)



(149,386)

Lease liability



(28,595)



53,635



Net cash provided (used in) operating activities



(2,072,220)



(3,479,064)



460,205











Cash Flows from Investing Activities:










Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(507,663)



(114,319)



(1,168,322)

Proceed from disposal of property, plant and equipment








6,281

Purchase of CIP



(12,666)



(47,942)



Disposal of intangible asset








Purchases of intangible assets



(1,588,107)



(1,983,812)



Investment into CG Malta





(25,000,000)



Net cash used in investing activities



(2,108,436)



(27,146,073)



(1,162,041)











Cash Flows from Financing activities:










Net proceeds released from (placed into) short-term investment



1,523,953



(2,228,301)



Proceeds from short-term bank  borrowings



31,113,044



31,203,129



18,061,979

Repayments of short-term bank borrowings



(34,501,465)



(28,144,978)



(17,836,445)

Net proceeds received from (repaid to) related parties



1,173,516



(280,313)



(133,007)

Proceed from other borrowing







775,951

Repayment of other borrowing



(279,004)



(483,458)



(107,195)

Proceeds from stock issuances





24,758,458



Proceeds from convertible notes issuances





14,071,908



Proceeds from stock warrants exercise





1,345,056



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(969,956)



40,241,501



761,283











Effect of exchange rate changes on cash



(835,453)



227,305



248,950











Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(5,986,065)



9,843,669



308,397

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period



13,603,204



3,759,535



3,451,138

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period


$

7,617,139


$

13,603,204


$

3,759,535











Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information:










Non-cash financing activities


$


$


$

Cash paid for income taxes


$

87,473


$

37,041


$

149,291

Cash paid for interest expenses


$

976,091


$

338,575


$

991,319


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

For Media Enquiries: 
Di Chen
Email: super.di@live.cn

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zk-international-group-co-ltd-announces-record-revenues-of-102-39-million-and-saw-gross-profit-increase-by-17-38-to-7-60-million-for-the-fiscal-year-2022--301737348.html

SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.