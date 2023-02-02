Employment & Labor Law Compliance Technology Company VirgilHR Closes Pre-Seed Funding Round, Backed by Squadra Ventures, Techstars, SHRMLabs, and TEDCO

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment and labor law compliance technology company VirgilHR announced the closing of $1.5M in pre-seed funding with backing from Squadra Ventures, Techstars, SHRMLabs , and TEDCO . Through its web portal and integrated smart chatbot, VirgilHR surfaces the right information and regulatory requirements for HR professionals to make informed employment and labor law decisions in the moment. VirgilHR serves as a "real-time legal guide by their side," enabling HR directors and managers to make compliant decisions with confidence, quickly, accurately, and with research-backed credibility.

Employers must comply with thousands of ever-changing federal, state, and local employment and labor laws. VirgilHR offers a smart, automated chatbot that provides instant and prescriptive employment and labor law guidance to HR professionals, so they can be compliant and mitigate risk and liability. (PRNewswire)

Complying with thousands of federal, state, and local employment and labor laws is no longer an impossible task for HR.

With over a decade of experience leading Human Resources at companies ranging from high-growth tech startups to public companies, CEO Jocelyn King realized the massive opportunity to simplify the employment and labor law landscape for HR practitioners.

"As an HR professional, there is nothing more frustrating than Googling requirements and never feeling like you have enough information to make the right decision. I would watch my team spend hours doing this and hear the same frustration from colleagues and peers over and over again," said King.

"Complying with thousands of ever-changing federal, state, and local employment and labor laws has been an impossible task — but it doesn't have to be anymore. HR teams need to be in the know, without burdened by endless research. With VirgilHR, we help HR teams automate this process, reduce the need for research, and, in many cases, the need to speak with an attorney."

VirgilHR has been purpose-built to simplify the employment and labor law decision-making process so that HR leaders feel confident and supported on a day-to-day basis. HR teams engage with VirgilHR's automated chatbot to acquire fast, prescriptive employment and labor law guidance to make compliant decisions with ease. No matter the level of complexity.

The platform already includes compliance guidance modules and content around Leave, Wage and Hour, EEO, ADA, and Pay Equity, with upcoming modules including Job and Worker Classification, New Hire Documentation, Offer Letters, and Non-Compete and Restrictive Covenants. Designed for individual HR professionals and teams with digital collaboration needs, platform subscriptions are customizable to organization size and employment location.

VirgilHR is backed by industry expert investors and will use the funding to continue product development through the release of new modules and increase targeted marketing efforts.

"VirgilHR is intelligently applying technology to offer agency to HR teams and employees, improving the employment environment for all stakeholders," said Taylor McLemore, Managing Director at Techstars. "Jocelyn brings with her the people leader experience to build the solution to a persistent problem in the HR industry and in an innovative way, bring forward a new era of HR tech."

"Jocelyn's experience in the field has enabled her to develop a compelling product that delivers on the mission of making the working experience better for HR professionals," said Margaret Fazlon, COO of Squadra Ventures. "She is a magnetic founder and with the right plan, product, and go-to-market strategy for the mid-market, we're excited to support VirgilHR as they aim for liftoff."

"As a former HR executive, Jocelyn provides unique insight into the HR profession and understands the compliance pain points HR experiences on a day-to-day basis," said Guillermo Corea, Managing Director of SHRMLabs. "VirgilHR helps organizations mitigate risk and liability, all the while bringing greater efficiency to HR."

VirgilHR will graduate from the Techstars Workforce Accelerator program and King will present at the program's Demo Day on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 from 6:00-7:30 pm EST, in Denver, CO. Presentations will be in-person and aired virtually. Registration can be made at https://bit.ly/3Ju2vYI .

About VirgilHR

VirgilHR is the new evolution of HR compliance software, enabling HR professionals to spend more time on strategic objectives and less time on researching and tracking thousands of ever-changing employment and labor laws. Our mission is to help HR professionals navigate the growing employee complexities, close the knowledge gap and empower HR teams to make compliant employment decisions with ease and confidence.

Learn more at https://virgilhr.com/ .

