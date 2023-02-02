Choice Hotels Builds Modern Cloud Networking Infrastructure with Aviatrix

Global Lodging Franchisor Builds Business-Critical Architecture for its Next Phase of Digital Transformation

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, today announced that Choice Hotels International, one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world, has selected Aviatrix as its cloud networking provider.

The transition from on-prem to cloud in the hotel industry has been relatively slow, with experts estimating only 20,000 hotels – a small fraction of the industry – are using cloud-based solutions.

Choice Hotels, with nearly 7,500 hotels in more than 40 countries, is collaborating with Aviatrix to build modern cloud infrastructure, bringing enterprise-grade agility, resiliency, and security to its global deployment. With this investment, Choice Hotels is simplifying visibility and control around cloud native constructs and supporting its goal to move all data centers to AWS by the end of 2023.

The Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform delivers enterprise-class telemetry, visibility, and control that's not available from cloud service providers (CSPs), simplifying enterprise-level cloud networking challenges such as overlapping IP addresses, route table limits, and manual configuration complexity in public cloud. Its distributed firewalling and automated threat detection embedded into the cloud network data plane simplify mitigation of security risks and the insertion of next-gen firewalls such as Palo Alto Networks, Checkpoint, and Fortinet. With Aviatrix, enterprises can also achieve and maintain corporate and regulatory compliance with consistent network segmentation and egress filtering policies across clouds and audit reporting built into the platform.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, optimizes business-critical application availability, performance, security, and cost with multicloud networking software that delivers a simplified and consistent enterprise-grade operational model in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking certification, innovative enterprises are transforming their business by upgrading their cloud networking with Aviatrix. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

