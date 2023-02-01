Phillips-Medisize Expands Product Portfolio with Launch of a Pen Injector Platform Designed to Lower Pharma Costs, Risks and Market Barriers

Preferred partner for leading global drug-delivery companies offers market-ready, pre-filled pen injectors to accelerate delivery of multiple drug therapies

Global integration of drug-delivery solutions empowers pharmaceutical customers to scale high-volume production across multiple regions worldwide

Commercial delivery of assembled devices to accelerate market entry, backed by a full suite of end-to-end capabilities

HUDSON, Wis., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company and leader in the design and manufacture of drug delivery, diagnostic and MedTech devices, has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a disposable pen injector. Ideally suited for high-volume manufacturing, Phillips-Medisize offers pharmaceutical companies a familiar highly competitive pen injector to facilitate faster, more efficient and cost-effective market entry. The pen will be on display at Pharmapack Europe (Stand B72).

Phillips-Medisize has expanded its platform portfolio with a new, compact pen injector featuring flexible design and customizable dosing ideally suited for high-volume manufacturing and faster rollout of novel and generic drug treatments. (PRNewswire)

"A Pen Injector is an important addition to Phillips-Medisize's expanding product and platform portfolio that empowers Biopharma companies to accelerate the rollout of novel and generic drug treatments at significant economies of scale," said Paul Chaffin, senior vice president and president of Medical and Pharmaceutical Solutions, Molex. "This 'ready to go' solution offers all of the advantages expected from 'state of the art' pen designs, while benefiting from our decades of device development and large-volume manufacturing expertise to reduce the challenges of bringing affordable drugs and drug-delivery devices to market."

Flexible Design, Smaller Form Factor and Reduced Costs

The pen injector has been designed to match user expectations and experiences with familiar disposable pen products, yet is noticeably smaller than most comparable offerings in the market. In addition to its compact form factor, this pen injector features a flexible design with customizable dosing as well as push-button colors to signal different dosing and drug requirements for multiple therapies, including diabetes, fertility, growth hormones, obesity and osteoporosis.

Sample devices are available to support technical evaluation and human factors studies, with clinical devices scheduled for the end of 2023. As a result, this pen injector is strongly positioned to help drug-delivery companies respond to the rapidly rising, billion-unit-plus disposable pen injector market while reducing commercialization costs and risks.

Expanded Product Portfolio

As a global leader of integrated, end-to-end solutions, Phillips-Medisize produces nearly 400 million medical devices on behalf of its customers each year. Decades of trusted collaborations with pharmaceutical companies have resulted in the production of off-the-shelf device platforms, along with the design, development and manufacturing of complex or specialized devices and advanced solutions with embedded connectivity.

The Pen Injector Platform joins Phillips-Medisize's Aria Smart Autoinjector, which was introduced in May 2021 to meet rising demands for innovation, differentiation and sustainability in the digital drug-delivery device market. Through the introduction of the pen injector, Phillips-Medisize can offer Biopharma companies greater choice across the two largest injector market segments, providing highly competitive products combined with leading contract manufacturing and development capability.

Global Reach and Resources

Phillips-Medisize continually invests in expanding its capacity, capabilities and manufacturing footprint to streamline development and delivery of game-changing products and solutions. The company's global reach now encompasses 32 world-class facilities across 11 countries to support its one-stop shop of medical-device manufacturing solutions.

Phillips-Medisize focuses on design for manufacturability and assembly excellence, along with complex molding, drug and reagent handling, final packaging and serialization. Together, these end-to-end capabilities enable customers to consolidate global supply chains while optimizing go-to-market strategies.

Phillips-Medisize Brings Possibilities to Life

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, brings decades of innovation to leading healthcare and life science companies to enable the development of groundbreaking solutions that help people live healthier, more productive lives. On average, the company commercializes 50 new products a year as the preferred product design, development and manufacturing partner for customers around the world.

About Molex

Molex is a global electronics leader committed to making the world a better, more-connected place. With presence in more than 40 countries, Molex enables transformative technology innovation in the automotive, data center, industrial automation, healthcare, 5G, cloud and consumer device industries. Through trusted customer and industry relationships, unrivaled engineering expertise, and product quality and reliability, Molex realizes the infinite potential of Creating Connections for Life. For more information, visit www.molex.com.

Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company (PRNewswire)

