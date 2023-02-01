OYA Resorts: The Ultimate Experience-Based Members-Only Longevity Resorts Using A Revolutionary Annual NFT Membership Model To Offer a Limited Number of Lifetime Membership NFT's

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the gateway…the portal to an old yet new type of exclusive resort.

The stylish OYA Resorts — where rooms average $450 a night and large private villas, up to $1,500 per night — is offering 1,500 members the opportunity to purchase a lifetime membership to the exclusive members-only OYA Resorts via their Local, Global and Corporate NFTs. Those with Lifetime memberships will enjoy bespoke experiences not offered to with a standard membership, and will not incur the annual standard membership dues of $1,999. To join the exclusive Lifetime membership whitelist, please visit, OYA.io.

OYA is not the traditional volume driven first-class hospitality resort, but rather a platform focused on individually-curated, bespoke experience. Current and future resorts have a boutique setting with a maximum 60 guests limit, spread through a vast land between 100 - 250 acres to ensure absolute privacy to all members. Although OYA locations offer all the high end luxuries of traditional resorts, including private chefs and exclusive spa services, the longevity retreats offer an experience a "traditional" resort does not. OYA's cabins are designed and built to experience how nature and its elements work, an outdoor spa which celebrates ancient wisdom and tradition, holistic chefs preparing farm to table meals, and a team of experts who introduce members to the latest and greatest technologies available to achieve one's longevity goals. Visitors can also choose to be in full control of their daily routine -use the facility to explore one's inner potential, explore the gardens and AI-operated aquaponic containers harvesting the produce, cook their own meals and set their own schedule.

The Lifetime memberships range from $1K for the Local level membership to $5K for the Global membership. Lifetime membership holders will have access to one (Local membership) or all (Global membership) OYA locations whenever they choose. OYA locations, opening this year, include The Catskills in upstate New York, Virginia, and the Dominican Republic. Global lifetime membership gives members lifetime access to all three current locations and all future OYA locations. In addition to the current three locations, OYA plans to open an additional resort on Zakynthos Island in Greece and a safari resort in Rwanda, both are scheduled to open by 2025.

As part of OYA's onsite wellness services, guests can expect at each location to have access to the latest technologies in biohacking and health tracking to create individualized health plans. They will experience a one-of-a-kind Ancient Trail, a trail of global indigenous structures where they can partake in indigenous healing rituals and be transported to that part of the globe as they do so. In addition, each location's spa services will be integrated into the beautiful natural outdoors settings inspired by these ancient traditions.

Due to the limited capacity of the resorts and exceptionally curated personal service, until further notice OYA is releasing only several thousand memberships worldwide.

Old in that it integrates ancient ways of being and healing rituals. Old in that it looks to integrate the pearls of wisdom from times past that we have discarded. New in that it uses the latest knowledge in longevity and healing. New in that it has the most up to date tech in the biohacking sector for health tracking. Old and new in that it combines AI and robotics to implement old organic growing methods. OYA integrates you into nature, into your own skin, into your own mind so that you can go on your own personalized journey to health, wellness and wisdom to create the lifestyle that fits your past, present and future. A truly integrative and embodied experience.

