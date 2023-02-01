Hallmark Celebrates Valentine's Day by Letting Hearts Lead the Way

Hallmark's new Valentine's Day collection provides special ways to celebrate love and all kinds of relationships
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrated annually on Feb. 14, Valentine's Day is the perfect opportunity to shine a spotlight on love, and to recognize the unique aspects of different relationships. From romantic partners to family members, friends, and little ones who light up life, Hallmark's new collection of Valentine's Day gifts gives consumers a chance to spread some love and show appreciation to everyone they care about.
"Valentine's Day is for every kind of love," said Nicole Reid, vice president of ornaments, gifts and specialty retail at Hallmark. "What a great reason to take the time to celebrate loved ones and all the different kinds of meaningful relationships we have in our lives."
Available now, the new Valentine's Day collection at Hallmark offers a wide variety of gifts, greeting cards and gift wrap to help shoppers celebrate valentines of all kinds.
Gifts for Your Sweetheart
Valentine's Day is all about showing love. From grand gestures to small things partners do for each other daily, there are a million ways to show loved ones they are cared for. The day is a reminder to show others you're thinking of them, to make them smile and remind them how lucky you feel to know them.
- Valentine's Day gift giving just got cuter with Hallmark's new Large Better Together Peanut Butter and Jelly Magnetic Plush, Large Better Together Taco and Hot Sauce Magnetic Plush and Large Better Together Burger and Fries Magnetic Plush. These soft and squishy food characters that stick together, easily separate and reattach, will remind your better half that you're always better together.
- Show your special someone just how much you love to be together with a Hallmark Ornament that they'll cherish forever, like this Our Love is Sweet Metal Ornament or Signature Heart Metal Hallmark Ornament.
- Treat your loved one to more quality time this Valentine's Day. A Year of Date Nights Idea Jar features different date ideas for spending time together, while the Wine Night Valentine's Day Socks and Wine Glasses Set is sure to make any night at home cozy.
Gifts for Your Little Loves
Celebrate shared moments with a valentines gift that expresses the joy and uniqueness of each relationship for the important kids in your life.
- You and your kiddos are better together – just like Hallmark's Better Together collection. Children of all ages will love these adorable plush characters that stick together, easily separate and reattach with embedded magnets, including the Better Together Conversation Hearts Magnetic Plush, Better Together Spaghetti and Meatball Magnetic Plush, and Better Together Chips and Salsa Magnetic Plush.
- Share a heartfelt message of love with Hallmark's recordable storybooks, like the My Heart Goes With You Always Recordable Storybook and What I Love About You! A Color-Your-Own Recordable Storybook. Little ones will love hearing familiar voices telling special stories, especially when they can't be there in person.
- Give the kiddos something they can cuddle up to this Valentine's Day. Hallmark's I Like to Love You Singing Dog Stuffed Animal With Motion with matching I Will Always Love You Book makes a great surprise. Or, for a fun surprise, tuck a sweet treat inside this Cherry Plush With Pocket.
Gifts for Anyone
For even more gifts that speak to the heart, check out Hallmark's Valentine's Day gift guide, with ideas for everyone on your list.
- If your Galentine's Day celebration involves fine wine and quality television, gift your besties a fun set like this Hallmark Channel Love Language Insulated Wine Tumbler and matching Wine Bottle Stopper.
- Best friends are better together – just like a donuts and coffee, sushi and soy sauce, and strawberries and chocolate. Give the Better Together Strawberry and Chocolate Magnetic Hallmark Ornaments, Better Together Sushi and Soy Sauce Magnetic Hallmark Ornaments, or Better Together Donut and Coffee Magnetic Hallmark Ornaments to your bestie for a fun way to show how much you love being together.
- Bring some love into everyday life with Hallmark's Pierced Hearts Red Mug or From the Hearts 550-Piece Puzzle, which make great Valentine's Day gifts for anyone who likes cute hearts.
Once you've shopped for all the loved ones on your list, look to Hallmark's collection of Valentine's Day greeting cards to complete the gifting moment. With thousands of options to choose from, including this adorable Mini U Rock Candy Hearts, Happy Heart Day Snake Plant 3D Pop-Up and I Love You With All My Heart Valentine's Day cards, Hallmark's collection offers something for every loving relationship.
For more information, or to locate a Hallmark Gold Crown store, please visit www.Hallmark.com.
About Hallmark
For more than 100 years, family-owned Hallmark Cards, Inc. has been dedicated to creating a more emotionally connected world. Headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri and employing more than 20,000 worldwide, the approximately $3.8 billion company operates a diversified portfolio of businesses. The Hallmark Global business sells greeting cards, gift wrap and related products in more than 30 languages with distribution in nearly 100 countries and 100,000 rooftops worldwide, including a network of company-owned and independently-owned Hallmark Gold Crown stores in five countries. Crayola® offers a wide range of art materials and creative play toys designed to spark children's creativity around the globe. Hallmark Media operates three linear cable channels, Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama, and Hallmark Movies Now, a subscription video on-demand streaming service. The company also features Hallmark Publishing, a leading publisher of uplifting eBooks, audiobooks, and print editions. Crown Center is a real estate development company that manages the 85-acre hotel, office, entertainment and residential campus surrounding Hallmark's headquarters. For more information, visit Hallmark.com. Connect on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, Pinterest and Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Hallmark Cards, Inc.