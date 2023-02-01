Global Law Firm Leader Launches Charlotte Office of High-End Legal Services Company

Expansion Marks Fifth New Office Latitude Has Launched in Last 12 Months

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Latitude, a fast-growing legal services company that specializes in providing former Big Law and in-house attorneys for contract engagements nationwide, announced that former Am Law 100 law firm partner Clark Goodman has opened the company's newest office in Charlotte. Previously, Goodman was the Managing Partner of Womble Bond Dickinson's Charlotte office.

Latitude's Charlotte office, the fifth the company has launched since January 2022 (following Minneapolis, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and St. Louis), will serve legal departments and law firms in the Carolinas and around the country. "We serve a number of law firms and companies in the financial services, healthcare, and technology sectors, which is why Charlotte was such an attractive market for expansion," said Latitude CEO Ross Booher.

"We continue to see increased demand from legal department and law firm leaders for the peer-level contract attorneys we specialize in providing," said Booher. "Clark is a natural choice to lead our Charlotte-based team. He is a trusted leader who understands first-hand the high standards of our legal department and law firm clients. His deep connections in the Carolinas will help us better serve our clients in this area and further expand our extensive bench of financial services, healthcare, and technology attorneys available for contract engagements."

Goodman brings nearly 30 years of experience as a litigation attorney, representing publicly traded and large private corporations, public officials, governmental agencies, and individuals in state and federal courts (as well as domestic and international arbitrations) in a wide range of complex commercial disputes. Goodman earned his J.D. from Harvard Law School and his B.A. from Duke University.

"Every member of Latitude's client services team has been a senior decision-maker in a legal department or large law firm, and Clark's considerable leadership experience at one of North Carolina's largest law firms evidences our commitment to delivering peer-to-peer client services. Our clients appreciate that, because we have been in their shoes, we can better understand their critical needs and quickly assess who is best to address them," explained Booher.

Latitude specializes in providing former Big Law and in-house attorneys for contract engagements and permanent positions nationwide. Latitude has office locations from coast to coast and attracts outstanding legal talent by offering sophisticated work, great clients, and competitive pay and benefits along with a refreshing combination of flexibility and boundaries. Clients range from Fortune 500 corporations to small companies and Global 50 law firms to boutiques. For more information, visit latitudelegal.com.

