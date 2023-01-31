Verra Mobility Launches 'Zero In' Pledge Initiative to Promote Safe Driving Behaviors to Reduce Roadway Deaths

The company announces new actions and financial commitments as part of its 'Zero In' pledge to improve road safety.

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM), a leading provider of smart mobility technology solutions, announced today its new pledge, Zero in on Safety, a call to action for drivers to commit to reducing dangerous driving behaviors to address unacceptably high traffic fatality numbers in the U.S. and other countries across the globe.

Verra Mobility announces a ‘Zero In on Safety’ pledge initiative to promote safe driving behaviors to reduce roadway fatalities and asks others to join with their own pledge. (PRNewswire)

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), motor vehicle fatalities and serious injuries in the United States reached a 16-year high in 2021. The latest NHTSA data shows that fatalities declined by just 0.2% in the third quarter of 2022, making this the second straight quarterly decline after seven consecutive quarters of year-to-year increases. While fatality rates overall declined, cyclist and pedestrian fatalities continue to rise.

"Safety belongs to all of us, and at Verra Mobility, we are doing everything we can to make communities livable for everyone," said Jon Baldwin, Executive Vice President of Government Solutions. "Our new pledge, Zero in on Safety, reflects this commitment and our belief that we can continue to make a real difference through our comprehensive roadway safety and urban mobility solutions."

Zero in on Safety will guide all Verra Mobility safety initiatives within the Government Solutions business unit. With more than 300 safety programs worldwide, Verra Mobility has been at the forefront of the intelligent transportation industry for decades, revolutionizing the tools cities use to reduce crashes and improve traffic flow in urban areas.

Verra Mobility will boost its ongoing commitment with new program resources – including technology, tools, public service materials, and awareness campaigns – along with financial contributions of more than $250,0000 to support and expand partnerships with safety advocacy organizations. The voluntary Zero In pledge asks participants to commit to safe driving behaviors like slowing down and managing speed, avoiding distractions, and always stopping for school buses.

"By zeroing in on safety, we are working towards a world where everyone can travel safely," said Baldwin. "Ultimately, it's not about the number of systems or sensors, but the number of lives saved."

The movement to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries gained momentum over 25 years ago in Europe, offering sound evidence that 'Vision Zero' cities can work. Sweden has since cut traffic deaths in half, and not a single bicyclist or pedestrian was killed in Oslo, Norway, in 2019. With more recent applications in the U.S., Vision Zero efforts in cities like Hoboken and New York are proving effective. New York City recently shared that pedestrian fatalities and overall traffic deaths are down 8 percent and since the city's speed safety cameras began 24/7 operations, there has been a dramatic 25 percent decrease in speeding.

Verra Mobility encourages all community members to join in their efforts to make our roads safer for everyone.

For more information on the Zero in on Safety pledge, visit: verramobility.com/zero-in-pledge.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) is a leading smart mobility technology solution provider that makes transportation safer, smarter, and more connected. The company sits at the center of the mobility ecosystem, bringing together vehicles, hardware, software, data, and people to enable safe, efficient solutions for customers globally. Verra Mobility's transportation safety systems and parking management solutions protect lives, improve urban and motorway mobility and support healthier communities. The company also solves complex payment, utilization, and compliance challenges for fleet owners and rental car companies. Headquartered in Arizona, Verra Mobility operates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.verramobility.com .

