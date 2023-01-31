Tony's Chocolonely and Ben & Jerry's launch new limited-edition chocolate bars and ice cream flavor to celebrate their impact-driven "Chocolate Love A-Fair"

The wait is over for chocolate lovers as the indulgent new collab flavors hit shelves just in time for Valentine's Day

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony's Chocolonely, the chocolate-making impact company on a mission to end modern slavery and child labor in the chocolate industry, and Ben & Jerry's are celebrating their Chocolate Love A-Fair with two new chocolate bar flavors and one new ice cream pint. The launch celebrates values-led company, Ben & Jerry's, committing to the Tony's Open Chain initiative – announced last summer.

Tony's Chocolonely & Ben & Jerry's (PRNewswire)

Tony's two new chocolate bars are inspired by two of Ben & Jerry's irresistible classic flavors, Chocolate Fudge Brownie and Strawberry Cheesecake. The new Ben & Jerry's pint is inspired by Tony's Chocolonely's fan favorite bar: milk chocolate caramel sea salt.

The dark milk chocolate brownie bar is the perfect combo of Tony's Chocolonely's dark milk chocolate and brownie pieces. While the white chocolate strawberry cheesecake style bar features Tony's Chocolonely's white cheesecake-style chocolate with sticky strawberries and crumbly cookie pieces. Yum! The tasty new bars join Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor, Chocolatey Love A-Fair, the values-packed flavor features chocolatey ice cream full of salted caramel swirls, caramel chunks and sea salt fudge chunks.

The Chocolate Love A-Fair between these two impact companies, known for their shared passion for social justice, isn't just a sweet deal for fans – but also for cocoa farmers. Last summer, Ben & Jerry's joined Tony's mission to end the 30,000 cases of modern slavery and 1.56 million cases of child labor still present in the chocolate industry in Ghana and Cote d' Ivoire today by committing to sourcing its cocoa through Tony's Open Chain.

Tony's Open Chain helps companies take responsibility by ensuring a fully traceable cocoa supply chain and paying a higher price to address poverty, the root cause of social injustice for cocoa farmers. This is the next step in Ben & Jerry's cocoa journey. Now, on top of paying a Fairtrade Premium and a Living Income Reference Price for their cocoa, Ben & Jerry's will pay a fee to further support partner co-operatives.

As a Mission Ally, Ben & Jerry's has also begun converting to fully traceable cocoa beans. With a traceable supply chain, they'll not only know which farmers produced the beans that go into their chocolatey ice cream, but also under which circumstances those cocoa beans were grown. That knowledge empowers companies to take responsibility for the social and environmental conditions in which their cocoa is grown.

Ready to celebrate with some sweet, sweet indulgence? The limited-edition collab chocolate bar flavors are now available at Albertsons and online at Tony's chocoshop.

Notes to editors

High-res imagery can be download HERE

Tony's 5 Sourcing Principles:

Transitioning to fully traceable cocoa beans.

Paying an additional premium for their cocoa beans, enabling farmers to earn a living income.

Promoting strong co-operatives to professionalise and make the work of cocoa farming safe and sustainable. Collectively, this means farmers stand strong and are empowered to change structural inequity in the value chain.

Engaging in long-term commitments giving the farmers income security and the opportunity to invest in their businesses.

Coaching farmers to improve their cocoa productivity and quality and improve their agricultural knowledge on relevant crops.

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $3.7MM in 2021 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

Tony's Chocolonely

Tony's Chocolonely is an impact company that makes chocolate. Putting social impact before profit — Tony's Chocolonely's vision is to make chocolate 100% slave free. Not just their own chocolate, but all chocolate worldwide.

The company was founded in 2005 by 3 journalists from the Dutch TV show 'Keuringsdienst van Waarde' after they discovered that the world's largest chocolate manufacturers were buying cocoa from plantations that used child labor and modern slavery.

Since then, Tony's Chocolonely has dedicated its efforts to raising awareness of and eliminating inequality in the chocolate industry. Tony's Chocolonely leads by example, building direct, long-term relationships with cocoa farmers in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire, paying them a higher price and working together to solve the underlying causes of modern slavery and child labor.

Tony's Chocolonely wants to inspire the industry as a whole to make 100% slave free the norm in chocolate. They believe that being a better business should be the norm, not the exception. The brand has grown to become one of the market leaders in the Netherlands and its bars are now available almost worldwide, with teams in the Netherlands, USA, UK, Germany, Austria, Belgium and Sweden.

Tony's Chocolonely is B-Corp and Fairtrade-certified.

CONTACT:

Tonys@ledecompany.com

Tony's Chocolonely & Ben & Jerry's (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tony’s Chocolonely