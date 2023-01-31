CHICAGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Snapsheet is the leading global Insurtech provider of virtual appraisals and claims management software. 2022 resulted in continued strategic growth and new opportunities for the company.

Snapsheet 2022 Key Results (PRNewswire)

Snapsheet Sets New Claims Standards with 2022 Results

2022 Key Results

63% year-over-year growth

54 new & expanded customer relationships

700,000+ total appraisals estimates written

150,000+ specialty vehicle estimates written

$3.1 billion in claims payments

131 new Snapsheet employees

Millions of automated tasks, workflows, & processes

"Snapsheet delivered another fantastic year of operational performance with growth north of 60% - two years in a row," Snapsheet CEO Brad Weisberg said. "We're proud of the 50+ new & expanded customers we supported in 2022 and are thrilled to pass more than 3 million claims appraisals written."

2022 Notable Highlights

Together we accomplished strategic milestones including:

Sønr's Top 100 Insurtechs , compilation of leading insurtechs from around the world who are reshaping insurance. Snapsheet named to, compilation of leading insurtechs from around the world who are reshaping insurance.

CB Insights recognized Snapsheet in Fintech 250, a global list of the 250 most promising private fintech companies. Snapsheet was 1 of only 25 insurtechs honored with this distinction. in Fintech 250, a global list of the 250 most promising private fintech companies. Snapsheet was 1 of only 25 insurtechs honored with this distinction.

Built-In recognized Snapsheet as one of the top fully remote companies, having proudly created a highly engaged & productive remote-friendly atmosphere. as one of the top fully remote companies, having proudly created a highly engaged & productive remote-friendly atmosphere.

Susan Sell , a finalist for their Small Private Company, 2022 CFO of the Year Award. FEI Chicago names, a finalist for their Small Private Company,

2022 CityLIGHTS finalist at 1871 Chicago's Momentum Awards, recognizing growth stage companies who are "serious competitors in the marketplace." Honored to be named afinalist at 1871 Chicago's Momentum Awards, recognizing growth stage companies who are "serious competitors in the marketplace."

Snapsheet proudly works with 7 of the Top 10 P&C insurers in the US, along with top MGAs, Insurtechs, TPAs, and self-insureds

2023 Strategic Outlook

Inflation remains high and insurers are expected to face continued challenges in 2023, which suggest the industry prioritize solutions saving time and money, while improving the customer experience.

Incumbent carriers have an opportunity to deliver customer value by integrating partnerships with technology providers to streamline and automate claims processes. It's time for providers to collaborate, design, and deliver a suite of solutions with incumbents. Snapsheet's ongoing innovation, development, and powerful APIs allow us to drive effective partnerships and desired outcomes.

Snapsheet is positioned to provide tech-forward solutions to improve the customer and adjuster experience. Customers demand seamless digital claims experiences and Snapsheet delivers with our claims management software, virtual appraisals solutions, and payment distribution; automating millions of interactions, processes, and workflows.

"The future is strong at Snapsheet. We'll keep driving forward in 2023, anticipating our best year yet, as we offer customers and partners a differentiated claims experience focused around improved efficiencies, claims outcomes, and customer experiences", said Weisberg.

About Snapsheet

Snapsheet started the virtual appraisals revolution & is a leader in claims management software, enabling claims organizations to deliver seamless customer experiences. Snapsheet was built on claims innovation, having deployed the fastest digital auto insurance claims process in the U.S.

Snapsheet works with over 140 customers, including many large insurance carriers, TPAs, MGAs & insurtechs. We simplify claims, streamline appraisals & scale payments with insurance technology for the modern world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Snapsheet