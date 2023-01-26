Careers
WEBSTER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EPS OF $1.38; ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.60

Published: Jan. 26, 2023

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation ("Webster") (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net income available to common stockholders of $240.6 million, or $1.38 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $109.1 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth quarter 2022 results include $50.4 million pre-tax ($37.0 million after tax), or $0.221 per diluted share, of charges related to the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022 ("the merger") and balance sheet repositioning. Excluding these charges, adjusted earnings per diluted share would have been $1.601 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster results only.

For the full year 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $628.4 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, and includes a combined $433.2 million ($319.0 million after tax) of initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision, merger-related, strategic initiatives, and other charges.

"With a continued focus on our clients, colleagues, and communities, we are pleased to report strong financial results in the quarter and for the full-year 2022," said John R. Ciulla, president and chief executive officer. "As pleased as we are with our financial performance, we are equally proud of the progress we have made from a culture and talent perspective."

Highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022:

  • Revenue of $704.6 million.
  • Period end loan and lease balance of $49.8 billion; 81 percent commercial loans and leases, 19 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 92 percent.
  • Period end deposit balance of $54.1 billion.
  • Provision for credit losses totaled $43.0 million.
  • Charges related to the merger and balance sheet repositioning totaled $50.4 million.
  • Return on average assets of 1.40 percent; adjusted 1.61 percent1.
  • Return on average tangible common equity of 19.93 percent1; adjusted 22.92 percent1.
  • Net interest margin of 3.74 percent, up 20 basis points from prior quarter.
  • Common equity tier 1 ratio of 10.71 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio of 40.27 percent1.
  • Tangible common equity ratio of 7.38 percent1.

"Our continued investment in our businesses, including the acquisition of interLINK announced in the fourth quarter, provides further diversification in both our loan and deposit franchises," said Glenn MacInnes, executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We continue to develop our existing businesses while executing on operational efficiencies."

Increases in the balance sheet and income statement, when compared to a year ago, are largely attributable to the merger.

Line of Business performance compared to the fourth quarter of 2021

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through its business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, private banking, and treasury services business units. As of December 31, 2022, Commercial Banking had $40.1 billion in loans and leases and $19.6 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:






Percent


Three months ended December 31,


Favorable/

(In thousands)


2022

2021


(Unfavorable)

Net interest income


$392,340

$151,210



159.5 %


Non-interest income


42,767

24,002



78.2


Operating revenue


435,107

175,212



148.3


Non-interest expense


103,725

50,174



(106.7)


Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue


$331,382

$125,038



165.0















Percent



At December 31,


Increase/

(In millions)


2022

2021


(Decrease)

Loans and leases


$40,115

$15,210



163.7 %


Deposits


19,563

9,519



105.5


AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)


2,259

2,869



(21.3)


Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $206.3 million, to $331.4 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $241.1 million, to $392.3 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic loan and deposit growth since the merger, and the impact of the higher rate environment. Non-interest income increased $18.8 million, to $42.8 million, with $18.3 million driven by the merger, and $0.5 million primarily due to increased loan fee income. Non-interest expense increased $53.6 million, to $103.7 million, with $46.0 million due to the merger, and $7.6 million in support of loan and deposit growth.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants, and financial advisors. As of December 31, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.3 billion in total footings comprising $7.9 billion in deposit balances and $3.4 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

HSA Bank Operating Results:






Percent


Three months ended December 31,


Favorable/

(In thousands)


2022

2021


(Unfavorable)

Net interest income


$65,447

$42,219



55.0 %


Non-interest income


25,234

24,499



3.0


Operating revenue


90,681

66,718



35.9


Non-interest expense


40,655

33,456



(21.5)


Pre-tax, net revenue


$50,026

$33,262



50.4















Percent



At December 31,


Increase/

(Dollars in millions)


2022

2021


(Decrease)

Number of accounts (thousands)


3,042

2,992



1.7 %










Deposits


$7,945

$7,398



7.4


Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)


3,394

3,719



(8.7)


Total footings


$11,339

$11,117



2.0


Pre-tax net revenue increased $16.8 million, to $50.0 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $23.2 million, to $65.4 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income increased $0.7 million, to $25.2 million, due primarily to increased interchange revenue. Non-interest expense increased $7.2 million, to $40.7 million, primarily due to the acquisition of Bend, as well as higher compensation and consulting expenses.

Consumer Banking

Webster's Consumer Banking segment serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 201 banking centers and 352 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, the Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within Webster's targeted markets and retail footprint. As of December 31, 2022, Consumer Banking had $9.6 billion in loans and $23.6 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.9 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:






Percent


Three months ended December 31,


Favorable/

(In thousands)


2022

2021


(Unfavorable)

Net interest income


$209,077

$94,306



121.7 %


Non-interest income


27,150

24,625



10.3


Operating revenue


236,227

118,931



98.6


Non-interest expense


113,669

74,545



(52.5)


Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue


$122,558

$44,386



176.1


















At December 31,


Percent

(In millions)


2022

2021


Increase

Loans


$9,624

$7,062



36.3 %


Deposits


23,610

12,926



82.7


AUA (off balance sheet)


7,872

4,333



81.7


Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $78.2 million, to $122.6 million, in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $114.8 million, to $209.1 million, primarily driven by the merger, organic loan growth, and the impact of a higher rate environment. Non-interest income increased $2.5 million, to $27.2 million, with $6.3 million driven by the merger, partially offset by $3.8 million in lower net investment services income, as a result of outsourcing, and mortgage banking fee income. Non-interest expense increased $39.1 million, to $113.7 million, primarily driven by $40.7 million of incremental expenses due to the merger, partially offset by $1.6 million in lower compensation and occupancy expenses.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Net interest income was $602.4 million compared to $226.8 million.
  • Net interest margin was 3.74 percent compared to 2.73 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 176 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased by 80 basis points.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $64.0 billion and increased by $30.5 billion, or 91.1 percent.
  • Average loans and leases totaled $48.6 billion and increased by $26.7 billion, or 121.8 percent.
  • Average deposits totaled $54.0 billion and increased by $23.9 billion, or 79.4 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

  • The provision for credit losses reflects a $43.0 million expense in the quarter, contributing to a $20.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and a $2.4 million increase in reserves on unfunded commitments. The provision for credit losses reflected an expense of $36.5 million in the prior quarter, compared to a benefit of $15.0 million a year ago.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) were $20.2 million, compared to $28.5 million in the prior quarter, and $(1.2) million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.17 percent, compared to 0.25 percent in the prior quarter, and (0.02) percent a year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.20 percent of total loans and leases at both December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, and 1.35 percent at December 31, 2021. The allowance represented 292 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at December 31, 2022, compared to 274 percent at both September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Total non-interest income was $102.2 million compared to $90.1 million, an increase of $12.1 million. The increase primarily reflects the impact of the merger, partially offset by lower direct investment income and treasury derivative income. Additionally, total non-interest income includes a $4.5 million loss on the sale of investment securities.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Total non-interest expense was $348.4 million compared to $189.9 million, an increase of $158.5 million. Total non-interest expense includes a net $45.9 million of merger and strategic initiatives charges, compared to a net $13.7 million of merger, strategic initiative, and debt prepayment charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $126.3 million, which primarily reflects the impact of the merger.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Income tax expense was $68.4 million compared to $31.0 million, and the effective tax rate was 21.8 percent in both periods. The impact of increased income in 2022 on the effective tax rate was offset primarily by higher levels of tax-exempt income and tax credits in 2022 compared to 2021.

Investment securities:

  • Total investment securities, net were $14.5 billion, compared to $14.6 billion at September 30, 2022, and $10.4 billion at December 31, 2021. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $864.5 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $941.8 million at September 30, 2022, and net unrealized gains of $7.2 million at December 31, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $803.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized losses of $855.9 million at September 30, 2022, and net unrealized gains of $82.6 million at December 31, 2021.

Loans and leases:

  • Total loans and leases were $49.8 billion, compared to $47.8 billion at September 30, 2022, and $22.3 billion at December 31, 2021. Compared to September 30, 2022, commercial loans and leases increased by $0.9 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $0.8 billion, residential mortgages increased by $0.3 billion, while consumer loans decreased by $35.3 million.
  • Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $11.9 billion, commercial real estate loans increased by $13.0 billion, residential mortgages increased by $2.6 billion, and consumer loans increased by $18.2 million.
  • Loan originations for the portfolio were $4.7 billion, compared to $5.1 billion in the prior quarter, and $2.6 billion a year ago. In addition, $3.5 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $1.5 million in the prior quarter, and $41.8 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

  • Total nonperforming loans and leases were $203.8 million, or 0.41 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $209.5 million, or 0.44 percent of total loans and leases, at September 30, 2022, and $109.8 million, or 0.49 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2022, $77.2 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.
  • Past due loans and leases were $73.7 million, compared to $46.4 million at September 30, 2022, and $21.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Deposits and borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $54.1 billion, compared to $54.0 billion at September 30, 2022, and $29.8 billion at December 31, 2021. Core deposits to total deposits1 were 92.3 percent, compared to 95.2 percent at September 30, 2022, and 94.0 percent at December 31, 2021. The loan to deposit ratio was 92.1 percent, compared to 88.5 percent at September 30, 2022, and 74.6 percent at December 31, 2021.
  • Total borrowings were $7.7 billion, compared to $5.9 billion at September 30, 2022, and $1.2 billion at December 31, 2021.

Capital:

  • The return on average common stockholders' equity and the return on average tangible common stockholders' equity1 were 12.54 percent and 19.93 percent, respectively, compared to 13.35 percent and 16.23 percent, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • The tangible equity1 and tangible common equity1 ratios were 7.79 percent and 7.38 percent, respectively, compared to 8.39 percent and 7.97 percent, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.71 percent, compared to 11.72 percent at December 31, 2021.
  • Book value and tangible book value per common share1 were $44.67 and $29.07, respectively, compared to $36.36 and $30.22, respectively, at December 31, 2021.

1 See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $71 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Conference Call

A conference call covering Webster's fourth quarter 2022 earnings announcement will be held today, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to the live call, please dial 888-330-2446, or 240-789-2732 for international callers. The passcode is 8607257. The webcast, along with related slides, will be available via Webster's Investor Relations website at investors.websterbank.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for one week via the website listed above, beginning at approximately 12:00 noon (Eastern) on January 26, 2023. To access the replay, dial 800-770-2030, or 647-362-9199 for international callers. The replay conference ID number is 8607257.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," "plans," "estimates," and similar references to future periods; however, such words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (i) projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, and other financial items; (ii) statements of plans, objectives, and expectations of Webster or its management or Board of Directors; (iii) statements of future economic performance; and (iv) statements of assumptions underlying such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Webster's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Webster's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) Webster's ability to successfully integrate the operations of Webster and Sterling Bancorp and realize the anticipated benefits of the merger; (2) Webster's ability to successfully execute its business plan and strategic initiatives, and manage any risks or uncertainties; (3) Webster's ability to successfully achieve the anticipated cost reductions and operating efficiencies from planned strategic initiatives, including process automation, organization simplification, and spending reductions, and avoid any higher than anticipated costs or delays in the ongoing implementation; (4) local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on Webster and its customers; (5) volatility and disruption in national and international financial markets, including as a result of geopolitical conflict such as the war between Russia and Ukraine; (6) the potential adverse effects of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, or other unusual and infrequently occurring events, and any governmental or societal responses thereto; (7) changes in laws and regulations, including those concerning banking, taxes, dividends, securities, insurance, and healthcare, with which Webster and its subsidiaries must comply; (8) adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of Webster's investment securities and goodwill; (9) inflation, changes in interest rates, and monetary fluctuations; (10) the replacement of and transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) as the primary interest rate benchmark; (11) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived value of those products and services by customers; (12) changes in deposit flows, consumer spending, borrowings, and savings habits; (13) Webster's ability to implement new technologies and maintain secure and reliable technology systems; (14) the effects of any cyber threats, attacks or events or fraudulent activity; (15) performance by Webster's counterparties and vendors; (16) Webster's ability to increase market share and control expenses; (17) changes in the competitive environment among banks, financial holding companies, and other financial services providers; (18) changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; (19) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (20) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices applicable to Webster, including the impact of recently adopted accounting guidance; (21) legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (22) Webster's ability to appropriately address social, environmental, and sustainability concerns that may arise from its business activities; and (23) the other factors that are described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of net income, ROATCE, and other performance ratios, in each case as adjusted, is included in the accompanying selected financial highlights table.
Webster believes that providing certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding its financial performance, performance trends, and financial position. Webster utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Webster, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. Webster believes that its presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and Webster strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)




At or for the Three Months Ended


(In thousands, except per share data)


December 31,
2022




September 30,
2022




June 30,
2022




March 31,
2022




December 31,
2021






















Income and performance ratios:




















Net income (loss)

$

244,751



$

233,968



$

182,311



$

(16,747)



$

111,038


Net income (loss) available to common stockholders


240,588




229,806




178,148




(20,178)




109,069


Earnings (loss) per diluted common share


1.38




1.31




1.00




(0.14)




1.20


Return on average assets


1.40

%



1.38

%



1.10

%



(0.12)

%



1.26

%

Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1)


19.93




18.62




14.50




(1.36)




16.23


Return on average common stockholders' equity


12.54




11.78




9.09




(1.25)




13.35


Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue


14.50




17.10




19.90




20.88




28.44






















Asset quality:




















Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

$

594,741



$

574,325



$

571,499



$

569,371



$

301,187


Nonperforming assets


206,136




211,627




250,242




251,206




112,590


Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases


1.20

%



1.20

%



1.25

%



1.31

%



1.35

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)


0.17




0.25




0.09




0.10




(0.02)


Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases


0.41




0.44




0.54




0.57




0.49


Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO


0.41




0.44




0.55




0.58




0.51


Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases


291.84




274.12




230.88




229.48




274.36






















Other ratios:




















Tangible equity (1)


7.79

%



7.70

%



8.12

%



8.72

%



8.39

%

Tangible common equity (1)


7.38




7.27




7.68




8.26




7.97


Tier 1 risk-based capital (2)


11.23




11.35




11.65




12.05




12.32


Total risk-based capital (2)


13.25




13.38




13.91




14.41




13.64


Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (2)


10.71




10.80




11.09




11.46




11.72


Stockholders' equity / total assets


11.30




11.33




11.83




12.55




9.85


Net interest margin


3.74




3.54




3.28




3.21




2.73


Efficiency ratio (1)


40.27




41.17




45.25




48.73




54.85






















Equity and share related:




















Common equity

$

7,772,207



$

7,542,431



$

7,713,809



$

7,893,156



$

3,293,288


Book value per common share


44.67




43.32




43.82




44.32




36.36


Tangible book value per common share (1)


29.07




27.69




28.31




28.94




30.22


Common stock closing price


47.34




45.20




42.15




56.12




55.84


Dividends declared per common share


0.40




0.40




0.40




0.40




0.40


Common shares issued and outstanding


174,008




174,116




176,041




178,102




90,584


Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic


172,522




173,868




175,845




147,394




90,052


Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted


172,699




173,944




175,895




147,533




90,284



(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures beginning on page 19.

(2) Presented as preliminary for December 31, 2022, and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(In thousands)


December 31,
2022




September 30,
2022




December 31,
2021

Assets:











Cash and due from banks

$

271,377



$

286,487



$

137,385

Interest-bearing deposits


568,566




326,638




324,185

Securities:











Available-for-sale


7,892,697




8,085,044




4,234,854

Held-to-maturity, net


6,564,697




6,505,838




6,198,125

Total securities, net


14,457,394




14,590,882




10,432,979

Loans held for sale


1,991




898




4,694

Loans and Leases:











Commercial


20,484,806




19,610,953




8,576,786

Commercial real estate


19,619,145




18,862,619




6,603,180

Residential mortgages


7,963,420




7,617,955




5,412,905

Consumer


1,697,055




1,732,348




1,678,858

Total loans and leases


49,764,426




47,823,875




22,271,729

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases


(594,741)




(574,325)




(301,187)

Loans and leases, net


49,169,685




47,249,550




21,970,542

Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock


445,900




373,044




71,836

Premises and equipment, net


430,184




434,721




204,557

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net


2,713,446




2,721,040




556,242

Cash surrender value of life insurance policies


1,229,169




1,230,641




572,305

Deferred tax asset, net


371,634




369,737




109,405

Accrued interest receivable and other assets


1,618,175




1,468,928




531,469

Total Assets

$

71,277,521



$

69,052,566



$

34,915,599












Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:











Deposits:











Demand

$

12,974,975



$

13,849,812



$

7,060,488

Health savings accounts


7,944,892




7,889,310




7,397,582

Interest-bearing checking


9,237,529




9,203,220




4,182,497

Money market


11,062,652




11,156,579




3,718,953

Savings


8,673,343




9,340,372




5,689,739

Certificates of deposit


2,729,332




2,311,484




1,797,770

Brokered certificates of deposit


1,431,617




258,110




-

Total deposits


54,054,340




54,008,887




29,847,029

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings


1,151,830




1,265,414




674,896

Federal Home Loan Bank advances


5,460,552




3,510,717




10,997

Long-term debt


1,073,128




1,074,844




562,931

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


1,481,485




1,366,294




381,421

Total liabilities


63,221,335




61,226,156




31,477,274

Preferred stock


283,979




283,979




145,037

Common stockholders' equity


7,772,207




7,542,431




3,293,288

Total stockholders' equity


8,056,186




7,826,410




3,438,325

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

71,277,521



$

69,052,566



$

34,915,599

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,




Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2022




2021




2022




2021

Interest income:















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

642,784



$

189,985



$

1,946,558



$

762,713

Interest and dividends on securities


100,804




45,990




338,101




179,885

Loans held for sale


5




45




78




246

Total interest income


743,593




236,020




2,284,737




942,844

Interest expense:















Deposits


81,202




4,027




138,552




20,131

Borrowings


60,016




5,211




111,899




21,624

Total interest expense


141,218




9,238




250,451




41,755

Net interest income


602,375




226,782




2,034,286




901,089

Provision for credit losses


43,000




(15,000)




280,619




(54,500)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses


559,375




241,782




1,753,667




955,589

Non-interest income:















Deposit service fees


48,453




40,544




198,472




162,710

Loan and lease related fees


25,632




9,602




102,987




36,658

Wealth and investment services


7,017




10,111




40,277




39,586

Mortgage banking activities


89




733




705




6,219

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies


6,543




3,627




29,237




14,429

(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net


(4,517)




-




(6,751)




-

Other income


18,962




25,521




75,856




63,770

Total non-interest income


102,179




90,138




440,783




323,372

Non-interest expense:















Compensation and benefits


177,979




109,283




723,620




419,989

Occupancy


20,174




13,256




113,899




55,346

Technology and equipment


44,202




28,750




186,384




112,831

Marketing


5,570




2,599




16,438




12,051

Professional and outside services


26,489




9,360




117,530




47,235

Intangible assets amortization


8,240




1,118




31,940




4,513

Loan workout expenses


606




244




2,598




1,168

Deposit insurance


6,578




4,234




26,574




15,794

Other expenses


58,552




21,009




177,490




76,173

Total non-interest expense


348,390




189,853




1,396,473




745,100

Income before income taxes


313,164




142,067




797,977




533,861

Income tax expense


68,413




31,029




153,694




124,997

Net income


244,751




111,038




644,283




408,864

Preferred stock dividends


(4,163)




(1,969)




(15,919)




(7,875)

Net income available to common stockholders

$

240,588



$

109,069



$

628,364



$

400,989
















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted


172,699




90,284




167,547




90,206
















Earnings per common share:















Basic

$

1.38



$

1.20



$

3.72



$

4.43

Diluted


1.38




1.20




3.72




4.42

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


December 31,
2022




September 30,
2022




June 30,
2022




March 31,
2022




December 31,
2021

Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans and leases

$

642,784



$

525,960



$

431,538



$

346,276



$

189,985

Interest and dividends on securities


100,804




91,569




82,202




63,526




45,990

Loans held for sale


5




40




7




26




45

Total interest income


743,593




617,569




513,747




409,828




236,020

Interest expense:



















Deposits


81,202




37,492




12,459




7,399




4,027

Borrowings


60,016




29,074




14,628




8,181




5,211

Total interest expense


141,218




66,566




27,087




15,580




9,238

Net interest income


602,375




551,003




486,660




394,248




226,782

Provision for credit losses


43,000




36,531




12,243




188,845




(15,000)

Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses


559,375




514,472




474,417




205,403




241,782

Non-interest income:



















Deposit service fees


48,453




50,807




51,385




47,827




40,544

Loan and lease related fees


25,632




26,769




27,907




22,679




9,602

Wealth and investment services


7,017




11,419




11,244




10,597




10,111

Mortgage banking activities


89




86




102




428




733

Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies


6,543




7,718




8,244




6,732




3,627

(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net


(4,517)




(2,234)




-




-




-

Other income


18,962




19,071




22,051




15,772




25,521

Total non-interest income


102,179




113,636




120,933




104,035




90,138

Non-interest expense:



















Compensation and benefits


177,979




173,983




187,656




184,002




109,283

Occupancy


20,174




23,517




51,593




18,615




13,256

Technology and equipment


44,202




45,283




41,498




55,401




28,750

Marketing


5,570




3,918




3,441




3,509




2,599

Professional and outside services


26,489




21,618




15,332




54,091




9,360

Intangible assets amortization


8,240




8,511




8,802




6,387




1,118

Loan workout expenses


606




580




732




680




244

Deposit insurance


6,578




8,026




6,748




5,222




4,234

Other expenses


58,552




44,635




42,425




31,878




21,009

Total non-interest expense


348,390




330,071




358,227




359,785




189,853

Income (loss) before income taxes


313,164




298,037




237,123




(50,347)




142,067

Income tax expense (benefit)


68,413




64,069




54,812




(33,600)




31,029

Net income (loss)


244,751




233,968




182,311




(16,747)




111,038

Preferred stock dividends


(4,163)




(4,162)




(4,163)




(3,431)




(1,969)

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

240,588



$

229,806



$

178,148



$

(20,178)



$

109,069




















Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted


172,699




173,944




175,895




147,533




90,284




















Earnings (loss) per common share:



















Basic

$

1.38



$

1.31



$

1.00



$

(0.14)



$

1.20

Diluted


1.38




1.31




1.00




(0.14)




1.20

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)




Three Months Ended December 31,




2022








2021


(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance



Interest




Yield/rate







Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate


Assets:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans and leases

$

48,574,865



$

649,820




5.25

%






$

21,902,101


$

190,698


3.43

%

Investment securities (1)


14,471,173




98,812




2.57








10,267,103



46,903


1.89


Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock


399,497




4,007




3.98








72,972



315


1.71


Interest-bearing deposits (2)


516,930




4,940




3.74








1,214,479



456


0.15


Loans held for sale


2,964




5




0.73








8,302



45


2.15


Total interest-earning assets


63,965,429



$

757,584




4.60

%







33,464,957


$

238,417


2.84

%

Non-interest-earning assets


5,994,351
















1,915,632







Total Assets

$

69,959,780















$

35,380,589
































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits

$

13,371,074



$

-




-

%






$

7,185,323


$

-


-

%

Health savings accounts


7,878,486




2,957




0.15








7,320,585



1,057


0.06


Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings


29,390,078




66,279




0.89








13,627,473



1,819


0.05


Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits


3,399,857




11,966




1.40








1,985,900



1,151


0.23


Total deposits


54,039,495




81,202




0.60








30,119,281



4,027


0.05



























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings


1,237,132




9,183




2.90








604,555



824


0.53


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


4,241,042




41,523




3.83








38,810



169


1.71


Long-term debt (1)


1,073,960




9,310




3.58








563,505



4,218


3.22


Total borrowings


6,552,134




60,016




3.62








1,206,870



5,211


1.78


Total interest-bearing liabilities


60,591,629



$

141,218




0.92

%







31,326,151


$

9,238


0.12

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities


1,407,251
















642,527







Total liabilities


61,998,880
















31,968,678
































Preferred stock


283,979
















145,037







Common stockholders' equity


7,676,921
















3,266,874







Total stockholders' equity


7,960,900
















3,411,911







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

69,959,780















$

35,380,589







Tax-equivalent net interest income






616,366















229,179




Less: tax-equivalent adjustments






(13,991)















(2,397)




Net interest income





$

602,375














$

226,782




Net interest margin










3.74

%












2.73

%


























(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded. 

(2) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)




Twelve Months Ended December 31,




2022








2021


(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance



Interest




Yield/rate







Average balance


Interest


Yield/rate


Assets:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans and leases

$

43,751,112



$

1,967,761




4.50

%






$

21,584,872


$

765,682


3.55

%

Investment securities (1)


14,528,722




345,600




2.31








9,228,743



183,630


2.03


Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock


289,595




8,775




3.03








76,015



1,224


1.61


Interest-bearing deposits (2)


596,912




9,651




1.62








1,379,081



1,875


0.14


Loans held for sale


9,842




78




0.80








10,705



246


2.30


Total interest-earning assets


59,176,183



$

2,331,865




3.91

%







32,279,416


$

952,657


2.97

%

Non-interest-earning assets


5,586,025
















1,955,330







Total Assets

$

64,762,208















$

34,234,746
































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits

$

12,912,894



$

-




-

%






$

6,897,464


$

-


-

%

Health savings accounts


7,826,576




6,315




0.08








7,390,702



5,777


0.08


Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings


28,266,128




115,271




0.41








12,843,843



6,936


0.05


Certificates of deposit and brokered deposits


2,838,502




16,966




0.60








2,105,809



7,418


0.35


Total deposits


51,844,100




138,552




0.27








29,237,818



20,131


0.07



























Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings


1,064,551




19,059




1.79








543,286



3,040


0.56


Federal Home Loan Bank advances


1,965,577




58,557




2.98








108,216



1,708


1.58


Long-term debt (1)


1,031,446




34,283




3.44








565,271



16,876


3.22


Total borrowings


4,061,574




111,899




2.78








1,216,773



21,624


1.84


Total interest-bearing liabilities


55,905,674



$

250,451




0.45

%







30,454,591


$

41,755


0.14

%

Non-interest-bearing liabilities


1,135,046
















441,391







Total liabilities


57,040,720
















30,895,982
































Preferred stock


272,179
















145,037







Common stockholders' equity


7,449,309
















3,193,727







Total stockholders' equity


7,721,488
















3,338,764







Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

64,762,208















$

34,234,746







Tax-equivalent net interest income






2,081,414















910,902




Less: tax-equivalent adjustments






(47,128)















(9,813)




Net interest income





$

2,034,286














$

901,089




Net interest margin










3.49

%












2.84

%


(1) For the purposes of average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(2) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2022




September 30,
2022




June 30,
2022




March 31,
2022




December 31,
2021

Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

18,663,164



$

17,807,234



$

16,628,317



$

15,578,594



$

7,509,538

Asset-based lending


1,821,642




1,803,719




1,892,278




1,807,545




1,067,248

Commercial real estate


19,619,145




18,862,619




18,141,670




17,584,947




6,603,180

Residential mortgages


7,963,420




7,617,955




7,223,728




6,798,199




5,412,905

Consumer


1,697,055




1,732,348




1,760,750




1,767,200




1,678,858

Total Loan and Lease Balances


49,764,426




47,823,875




45,646,743




43,536,485




22,271,729

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases


(594,741)




(574,325)




(571,499)




(569,371)




(301,187)

Loans and Leases, net

$

49,169,685



$

47,249,550



$

45,075,244



$

42,967,114



$

21,970,542




















Loan and Lease Balances (average):



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

18,024,771



$

16,780,780



$

15,850,507



$

12,568,454



$

7,304,985

Asset-based lending


1,780,874




1,811,073




1,851,956




1,540,301




1,010,874

Commercial real estate


19,234,292




18,503,077




17,756,151




13,732,925




6,575,865

Residential mortgages


7,819,415




7,384,704




6,905,509




6,322,495




5,309,127

Consumer


1,715,513




1,750,044




1,756,575




1,748,654




1,701,250

Total Loan and Lease Balances

$

48,574,865



$

46,229,678



$

44,120,698



$

35,912,829



$

21,902,101



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2022




September 30,
2022




June 30,
2022




March 31,
2022




December 31,
2021

Nonperforming loans and leases:



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

89,416



$

80,002



$

112,006



$

108,460



$

63,553

Asset-based lending


20,046




25,115




25,862




5,494




2,114

Commercial real estate


41,580




49,054




49,935




74,581




5,058

Residential mortgages


25,613




25,563




27,213




27,318




15,591

Consumer 


27,136




29,782




32,514




32,258




23,462

Total nonperforming loans and leases

$

203,791



$

209,516



$

247,530



$

248,111



$

109,778




















Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

78



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-

Residential mortgages


2,024




2,024




2,558




2,582




2,276

Consumer


243




87




154




513




536

Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets

$

2,345



$

2,111



$

2,712



$

3,095



$

2,812

Total nonperforming assets

$

206,136



$

211,627



$

250,242



$

251,206



$

112,590


Past due 30-89 days:



















Commercial non-mortgage

$

20,248



$

17,440



$

6,006



$

8,025



$

9,340

Asset-based lending


5,921




-




-




24,103




-

Commercial real estate


26,147




6,050




25,587




20,533




921

Residential mortgages


11,385




12,577




10,781




9,307




3,561

Consumer


9,194




9,656




9,275




9,379




5,576

Total past due 30-89 days

$

72,895



$

45,723



$

51,649



$

71,347



$

19,398

Past due 90 days or more and accruing


770




711




8




124




2,507

Total past due loans and leases

$

73,665



$

46,434



$

51,657



$

71,471



$

21,905



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31,
2022




September 30,
2022




June 30,
2022




March 31,
2022




December 31,
2021

ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance

$

574,325



$

571,499



$

569,371



$

301,187



$

314,922

Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)


-




-




-




88,045




-

Provision (benefit)


40,649




31,352




11,728




189,068




(14,980)

Charge-offs:



















Commercial portfolio


21,499




31,356




18,757




11,248




799

Consumer portfolio


1,193




1,453




896




1,120




1,382

Total charge-offs


22,692




32,809




19,653




12,368




2,181

Recoveries:



















Commercial portfolio


895




1,413




7,765




1,364




1,107

Consumer portfolio


1,564




2,870




2,288




2,075




2,319

Total recoveries


2,459




4,283




10,053




3,439




3,426

Total net charge-offs (recoveries)


20,233




28,526




9,600




8,929




(1,245)

ACL on loans and leases, ending balance

$

594,741



$

574,325



$

571,499



$

569,371



$

301,187




















ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance

$

25,329



$

20,149



$

19,640



$

13,104



$

12,170

Acquisition of Sterling


-




-




-




6,749




-

Provision (benefit)


2,378




5,180




509




(213)




934

ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance

$

27,707



$

25,329



$

20,149



$

19,640



$

13,104

Total ending balance

$

622,448



$

599,654



$

591,648



$

589,011



$

314,291


(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in
accordance with GAAP.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures






















The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.






















The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (ROATCE) measures the Company's net income available to common stockholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average stockholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income available to common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted return on average assets (ROAA) are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.
























At or for the Three Months Ended


(In thousands, except per share data)


December 31,
2022




September 30,
2022




June 30,
2022




March 31,
2022




December 31,
2021


Efficiency ratio:




















Non-interest expense

$

348,390



$

330,071



$

358,227



$

359,785



$

189,853


Less: Foreclosed property activity


(80)




(393)




(358)




(75)




(347)


Intangible assets amortization


8,240




8,511




8,802




6,387




1,118


Operating lease depreciation


2,021




2,115




2,425




1,632




-


Strategic initiatives and other (1)


143




11,617




(152)




(4,140)




600


Merger related


45,790




25,536




66,640




108,495




10,560


Debt prepayment costs


-




-




-




-




2,526


Non-interest expense

$

292,276



$

282,685



$

280,870



$

247,486



$

175,396


Net interest income

$

602,375



$

551,003



$

486,660



$

394,248



$

226,782


Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment


13,991




13,247




11,732




8,158




2,397


Non-interest income


102,179




113,636




120,933




104,035




90,138


Other income (2)


4,814




11,186




3,805




3,082




431


Less: Operating lease depreciation


2,021




2,115




2,425




1,632




-


(Loss) on sale of investment securities, net


(4,517)




(2,234)




-




-




-


Other (3)


-




2,548




-




-




-


Income

$

725,855



$

686,643



$

620,705



$

507,891



$

319,748


Efficiency ratio


40.27

%



41.17

%



45.25

%



48.73

%



54.85

%





















Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity:




















Net income (loss)

$

244,751



$

233,968



$

182,311



$

(16,747)



$

111,038


Less: Preferred stock dividends


4,163




4,162




4,163




3,431




1,969


Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected


6,510




6,724




6,954




5,046




883


Adjusted income (loss)

$

247,098



$

236,530



$

185,102



$

(15,132)



$

109,952


Adjusted income (loss), annualized basis

$

988,392



$

946,120



$

740,408



$

(60,528)



$

439,808


Average stockholders' equity

$

7,960,900



$

8,090,044



$

8,125,518



$

6,691,490



$

3,411,911


Less: Average preferred stock


283,979




283,979




283,979




236,121




145,037


Average goodwill and other intangible assets


2,716,981




2,725,200




2,733,827




2,007,266




556,784


Average tangible common stockholders' equity

$

4,959,940



$

5,080,865



$

5,107,712



$

4,448,103



$

2,710,090


Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity   


19.93

%



18.62

%



14.50

%



(1.36)

%



16.23

%


(1) The three months ended September 30, 2022, primarily includes a contribution to the Webster foundation of $10.5 million (included within other non-interest expense).

(2) Other income includes the taxable equivalent of net income generated from low income housing tax-credit investments.

(3) The three months ended September 30, 2022, is comprised of a gain related to the early termination of repurchase agreements.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
























At or for the Three Months Ended


(In thousands, except per share data)


December 31,
2022




September 30,
2022




June 30,
2022




March 31,
2022




December 31,
2021


Tangible equity:




















Stockholders' equity

$

8,056,186



$

7,826,410



$

7,997,788



$

8,177,135



$

3,438,325


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets


2,713,446




2,721,040




2,729,551




2,738,353




556,242


Tangible stockholders' equity

$

5,342,740



$

5,105,370



$

5,268,237



$

5,438,782



$

2,882,083


Total assets

$

71,277,521



$

69,052,566



$

67,595,021



$

65,131,484



$

34,915,599


Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets


2,713,446




2,721,040




2,729,551




2,738,353




556,242


Tangible assets

$

68,564,075



$

66,331,526



$

64,865,470



$

62,393,131



$

34,359,357


Tangible equity


7.79

%



7.70

%



8.12

%



8.72

%



8.39

%





















Tangible common equity:




















Tangible stockholders' equity

$

5,342,740



$

5,105,370



$

5,268,237



$

5,438,782



$

2,882,083


Less: Preferred stock


283,979




283,979




283,979




283,979




145,037


Tangible common stockholders' equity

$

5,058,761



$

4,821,391



$

4,984,258



$

5,154,803



$

2,737,046


Tangible assets

$

68,564,075



$

66,331,526



$

64,865,470



$

62,393,131



$

34,359,357


Tangible common equity


7.38

%



7.27

%



7.68

%



8.26

%



7.97

%





















Tangible book value per common share:




















Tangible common stockholders' equity

$

5,058,761



$

4,821,391



$

4,984,258



$

5,154,803



$

2,737,046


Common shares outstanding


174,008




174,116




176,041




178,102




90,584


Tangible book value per common share

$

29.07



$

27.69



$

28.31



$

28.94



$

30.22






















Core deposits:




















Total deposits

$

54,054,340



$

54,008,887



$

53,077,157



$

54,356,283



$

29,847,029


Less: Certificates of deposit


2,729,332




2,311,484




2,554,102




2,821,097




1,797,770


Brokered certificates of deposit


1,431,617




258,110




-




-




-


Core deposits

$

49,893,391



$

51,439,293



$

50,523,055



$

51,535,186



$

28,049,259
























Three months ended
December 31, 2022


















Adjusted ROATCE:




















Net income

$

244,751


















Less: Preferred stock dividends


4,163


















Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected


6,510


















Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected


104


















Merger related, tax-effected


33,636


















Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected


3,319


















Adjusted income

$

284,157


















Adjusted income, annualized basis

$

1,136,628


















Average stockholders' equity

$

7,960,900


















Less: Average preferred stock


283,979


















Average goodwill and other intangible assets


2,716,981


















Average tangible common stockholders' equity

$

4,959,940


















Adjusted return on average tangible common stockholders' equity     


22.92

%





































Adjusted ROAA:




















Net income

$

244,751


















Add: Strategic initiatives and other, tax-effected


104


















Merger related, tax-effected


33,636


















Loss on sale of investment securities, net, tax-effected


3,319


















Adjusted income

$

281,810


















Adjusted income, annualized basis

$

1,127,240


















Average assets

$

69,959,780


















Adjusted return on average assets


1.61

%

























































GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:





















Three months ended December 31, 2022










(In millions, except per share data)


Pre-Tax Income




Net Income Available
to Common
Stockholders




Diluted EPS










Reported (GAAP)

$

313.2



$

240.6



$

1.38










Merger related expenses


45.8




33.6




0.20










Strategic initiatives and other


4.6




3.4




0.02










Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$

363.6



$

277.6



$

1.60










