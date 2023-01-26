SPPI LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Spectrum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPPI) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Spectrum investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. common stock during the period December 6, 2021 through September 22, 2022, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

SPPI investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants were conducting a phase 2 clinical trial called ZENITH20, which was an ongoing, multicenter, multi-cohort, open-label, activity-estimating study evaluating the anti-tumor effects, safety, and tolerability of poziotinib in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer that have certain mutations and were previously treated with the standard of care. Although defendants represented that the safety and efficacy data from the ZENITH20 trial were positive and that they had initiated a required confirmatory phase 3 study, on September 20, 2022, a briefing document from the United States Food and Drug Administration Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee disclosed not only negative data on the safety and efficacy of poziotinib, but also a failure by the Company to enroll any patients in a required phase 3 confirmatory trial.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Spectrum during the relevant time frame, you have until February 3, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

