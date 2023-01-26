GPS Insight Announces Skilled Trades Scholarship Winners as Part of a Campaign to Give Back to the Industries It Serves

Leading fleet and field service solutions provider has awarded two $10,000 scholarships to students pursuing a career in a fleet or field service trade

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Insight , a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet and field service management software solutions, today announced the winners of the GPS Insight 'You are the Reason' Skilled Trades Scholarship Program: Michael Lyons and Jacob Paquette. Both winners will be awarded $10,000 each for the pursuit of full-time skilled trades study at a college or accredited vocational-technical school in the 2023-2024 academic year. GPS Insight will also award three additional $500 scholarships for honorable mentions. Scholarship winners were nominated by GPS Insight customers.

Michael Lyons is from Scotrun, Pennsylvania, and currently attends the Pennsylvania College of Technology. Growing up watching his father and stepfather fix their cars, he became fascinated with mechanics and decided that learning a skilled trade was the best route for his career. During his senior year of high school, Michael tragically lost his father.

"I have learned to work through some of the most difficult situations and not only to just get through them, but to come out a better person because of them. The trials I have faced have not caused me to be a victim of terrible circumstances but rather have molded me into a determined and focused student and worker," said Michael. "My parents taught me to be strong and never let life beat me down, and that is what I have done so far and plan to do in the future."

Michael plans on focusing his career on mechanics, particularly aviation. He was nominated for the scholarship by Brandenburg Industrial Service Company.

"We are incredibly proud of Michael for receiving this scholarship, and we are grateful for GPS Insight providing such a generous scholarship to students working toward a career in the trades," said Joseph Righter from Brandenburg Industrial Service Company. "This is a wonderful achievement for Michael and well deserved, as he has worked so hard and been through so much to get to where he is today. This scholarship will help to provide a new beginning for Michael and a successful career in mechanics."

Jacob Paquette is from Plantsville, Connecticut, and is a current high school senior planning to attend Bristol Technical Education Center to enter a career in automotive technology. He enjoys working on all things mechanical and taking the time to figure out how they work.

"I will be the first in my family to attend post-grad schooling, and this scholarship will make a big difference in my life," Jacob said. "I'm looking forward to taking what I know and expanding my knowledge through a trade school so that I can use it to enter a career in automotive technology."

Jacob currently has an internship at Good Guys Auto House, where the owners think he will have a promising career in the automotive field. He was nominated for the scholarship by Magnakleen Services .

"I think this is a great opportunity for Jacob to further his education in a field that he truly enjoys," said Jeff Palmer from Magnakleen Services.

Honorable mentions and $500 scholarship awardees include Alexandra Zapien from Oakley, California, Briley Lehman from Grantsville, Illinois, and Tyler Horsley from Scottsdale, Arizona.

"GPS Insight is committed to building a positive culture in the industries we serve. Our customers are the reason we care, learn, and embrace change. The 'You are the Reason' Skilled Trades Scholarship Program has allowed us to provide these five students with an incredible opportunity as well as advance the capabilities and expertise of technicians across industries," said Gary Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of GPS Insight. "On behalf of all of us at GPS Insight, congratulations to all winners! We can't wait to see where your careers in these trades take you."

Learn more about this year's winners at https://www.gpsinsight.com/skilled-trades-scholarship-student/ .

About GPS Insight

GPS Insight helps fleet and field service businesses by delivering innovative solutions and actionable insights. Organizations across the globe turn to GPS Insight when they have high operating costs, are worried about safety on the roads, and struggle with fleet and field inefficiencies that waste valuable time and money. GPS Insight offers best-of-breed technology for organizations with drivers and technicians in the field, fleets of vehicles, trailers, and other mobile assets. GPS Insight provides many solutions that include vehicle and asset tracking, fleet management, AI-enabled smart cameras, field service management, and regulatory compliance solutions.

