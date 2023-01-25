InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Shoe Cleaning Appliance (SDB-1341)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to clean and polish different types of footwear," said an inventor, from Bedford, Texas, "so I invented the SHOE ME. My design offers an improved alternative to standard polishing methods."

The invention provides a practical means to clean and polish various articles of footwear. In doing so, it eliminates the need to manually clean, polish, and buff the shoes. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance the appearance of shoes. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1341, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

