Harbor Group International Secures $1.6 Billion in Capital Commitments for Multifamily Credit Fund

CPP Investments makes $585 million commitment to the fund, marking its third investment with HGI in four years

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Group International, LLC ("HGI"), a privately owned international real estate investment and management firm, today announced that its Multifamily Credit Fund ("the fund") has secured a total of approximately $1.6 billion in capital commitments, including a $585 million USD commitment from CPPIB Credit Investments III Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments"). The commitment marks CPP Investments' third investment with HGI since 2019.

Harbor Group International (PRNewsfoto/Harbor Group International, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The fund seeks to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing in U.S. multifamily credit opportunities including senior mortgage loans, Freddie Mac K-series bonds, preferred equity and mezzanine debt investments, and investments in securitized multifamily mortgage products.

"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with CPP Investments through this partnership as our lead investor for the Multifamily Credit Fund," said Richard Litton, President, HGI. "The fund is uniquely positioned to build on HGI's track record both as an investor in multifamily credit strategies and as a multifamily operator with a large national portfolio. We also expect to benefit from the current rate environment as we seek to achieve positive returns for our investors."

The commitment strengthens HGI's and CPP Investments' tenured relationship. In 2020, CPP Investments served as the lead investor in HGI's multifamily whole loan platform, committing $110 million, and in 2019, CPP Investments committed $180 million to HGI's Freddie Mac Supplemental Loan program.

"We continue to view multifamily credit investments as resilient assets that are well positioned to drive strong returns for the CPP Fund over the long term," said Geoffrey Souter, Managing Director, Head of Real Assets Credit at CPP Investments. "HGI is a market leader in this space and we are pleased to extend our relationship with them through this new investment."

As a national commercial real estate investor, owner and operator, more than 80% of HGI's portfolio is composed of multifamily-related investments.

About Harbor Group International

Harbor Group International, LLC, and its affiliates control an investment portfolio of approximately $20 billion, including 59,000 apartment units in the United States and 5.0 million square feet of commercial space throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. In addition to its corporate headquarters in Norfolk, Virginia, HGI maintains offices in New York, Baltimore, Los Angeles, and Tel Aviv.

Media Contact:

Kailyn Myshrall

kmyshrall@prosek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harbor Group International, LLC