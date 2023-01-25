CRITICALSTART® Announces Availability of Managed Detection and Response Service for Trend Micro™ Vision One™

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Critical Start, a leading provider of Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity solutions, announced the availability of its MDR service offering for Trend Micro Vision One customers. Through this strategic partnership, Critical Start helps harness the power of Trend Micro Vision One by providing customers with continuous threat monitoring, investigation, escalation and proactive response to security alerts at the endpoint. Customers also receive insights into their organization's security posture, including the overall effectiveness of their security program as well as areas in which they can improve and optimize.

Critical Start provides Trend Micro customers 24x7x365 monitoring, investigation and response services to help security teams protect their organization and enhance team productivity. The experts at Critical Start tailor the services to the customer's unique needs to understand the environment, detect the right threats and help them make faster, more accurate decisions on which response actions to take. As part of the MDR service, the Zero Trust Analytics Platform™ (ZTAP®) brings together risk and operational metrics focused on continuous improvement.

"Critical Start is committed to empowering customers who use Trend Micro Vision One and other security tools to optimize their cybersecurity investments and continuously improve their security programs and outcomes, without adding more full-time staff or resources," said Chris Carlson, SVP of Product at Critical Start. "By collaborating with Trend Micro, we offer our joint customers a unique and impactful solution that enhances threat monitoring efficiency, productivity and overall protection."

"Today's threat landscape is fast evolving. Many organizations today are overwhelmed, and IT security teams are stretched thin," said Mike Gibson, Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Research at Trend Micro. "We are thrilled to partner with Critical Start to help address those critical issues with a unique solution that helps reduce cyber risk with ease and simplicity."

About Critical Start

Today's enterprise faces radical, ever-growing, and ever-sophisticated multi-vector cyber-attacks. Facing this situation is hard, but it doesn't have to be. Critical Start simplifies breach prevention by delivering the most effective managed detection and incident response services powered by the Zero Trust Analytics Platform™ (ZTAP®) with the industry's only Trusted Behavior Registry™ (TBR) and MOBILESOC®. With 24x7x365 expert security analysts, and Cyber Research Unit (CRU), we monitor, investigate and remediate alerts swiftly and effectively, via contractual Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for Time to Detection (TTD) and Median Time to Resolution (MTTR), and 100% transparency into our service. For more information, visit criticalstart.com. Follow Critical Start on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.

