Century Communities Atlanta Announces 6 New Communities

Top 10 homebuilder opening communities in prime locations like Buford and McDonough
ATLANTA, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online home sales, revealed it's opening six new communities in the greater Atlanta area: Idlewood Station (Tucker), Carmichael Farms (Canton), Pickens Landing (Dacula), Crosby Square (Dawsonville), Oakhurst Manor (McDonough) & The Estate at Old Friendship (Buford).
The new communities offer a broad range of locations with a mix of single-family homes and townhomes, priced from the low $300s to high $500s. In addition, each floor plan boasts high-quality included features.
"We're thrilled to continue expanding our new home selections to buyers in the greater Atlanta area," said Monica Phillips, Atlanta VP of sales and marketing. "From single-family homes to townhomes with beautiful open-concept layouts and designer-selected features in exceptional locations, these new communities make it easy for buyers to find their best fit."
NOW SELLING:
Idlewood Station | Tucker
Single-family homes from the high $500s
- Two-story floor plans
- 58 homesites
- 4 to 5 bedrooms
- Up to 3,828 square feet
- 2-bay garages
- Model open for tour (Hickory floor plan)
- Convenient location in DeKalb County, near I-85 and Highway 78
1960 Idlewood Road
Tucker, GA 30084
470.880.2540
Carmichael Farms | Canton
Single-family homes from the high $500s
- Grand Opening Event on February 11!
- Two-story floor plans
- 41 homesites
- 4 to 5 bedrooms
- Up to 3,828 square feet
- 3-bay garages
- Model open for tour (Sequoia floor plan)
- Community amenities include a junior Olympic pool, lighted tennis courts, a fitness center and an event lawn
- Charming rural location set on 340 acres
101 Carmichael Drive
Canton, GA 30115
678.686.8777
Pickens Landing | Dacula
Single-family homes from the high $400s
- Two-story floor plans
- 37 homesites
- 4 to 5 bedrooms
- Up to 3,403 square feet
- 2-bay garages
- Model open for tour (Biltmore floor plan)
- Convenient location near I-85, with easy access to Dacula's historic downtown district, outdoor recreation and more
3600 Jim Moore Road
Dacula, GA 30049
404.382.8632
COMING SOON:
Crosby Square | Dawsonville
Townhomes from the low $300s
- Two-story floor plans
- 110 homesites
- 3 bedrooms
- Up to 1,842 square feet
- 2-bay garages
- Close proximity to attractions like Thompson Creek Park, Amicalola Falls State Park, and North Georgia Premium Outlets
34 Lumpkin Campground Road
Dawsonville, GA 30534
678.775.1640
Oakhurst Manor | McDonough
Single-family homes | Price coming soon
- Ranch and two-story floor plans
- 138 homesites
- 4 to 6 bedrooms
- Up to 3,828 square feet
- 2- to 3-bay garages
- Established community with a short drive to attractions like downtown McDonough and Tanger Outlets
North Ola Road & Timber Ridge Drive
McDonough, GA 30252
678.775.1640
The Estate at Old Friendship | Buford
Single-family homes | Price coming soon
- Ranch and two-story floor plans
- 32 ½-acre homesites
- 4 to 6 bedrooms
- Up to 3,828 square feet
- 2-bay garages
- Main-floor bedroom options on two-story plans
- Highly desirable location with quick access to Lake Lanier, Mall of Georgia and more
Old Friendship Road
Buford, GA 30519
678.775.1640
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING: Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Georgia.
How it works:
- Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com
- Click "Buy Now" on any available home
- Fill out a quick Buy Online form
- Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
- Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.
About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.
