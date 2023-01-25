Arkose Labs Launches Arkose Email Intelligence, the First Solution that Combines Bot Mitigation with Accurate Email Risk Detection

Arkose Labs leverages multi-layered email risk assessment to deliver formidable security with stellar ROI

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs ™, the global leader in bot management and account security, today announced the launch of Arkose Email Intelligence ™, a new product that stops bots and bad actors from utilizing fake or risky email addresses in attacks on online services and applications.

Arkose Labs disrupts the email intelligence space with a new product that for the first time combines bot mitigation with accurate email risk detection. (PRNewswire)

Arkose Email Intelligence enables strong protection against attacks at a much lower price compared to existing offerings

Legacy email intelligence services are not optimized and too expensive to use in high-volume applications like new account registration that are targeted by bot-driven attacks. In a novel move, Arkose Email Intelligence combines email risk detection with the industry-leading Arkose Protect bot detection and challenge platform to create the first email intelligence solution that stops bots and bad actors from leveraging fake, throw-away, or other high-risk email addresses to create synthetic online accounts and deploy volumetric account takeover (ATO) attacks. In 2022, fake account creation skyrocketed in the second half of the year by 81 percent over the first half. ATOs were equally severe in 2022 and comprised 11 percent of all attack attempt sessions.

Market demand has been extremely high for an email intelligence solution with strong efficacy and an affordable price structure. Incumbent services are exorbitantly expensive, oftentimes driving CISOs and product teams to resort to deploying email intelligence at limited points deeper in an application's user flow, such as at payment transaction. This trade-off leaves critical moments such as new account creation vulnerable to attack and abuse with fraudulent or high-risk email addresses.

Arkose Email Intelligence is designed to enable strong protection against abuse at a substantially lower price compared to existing offerings in the industry. This enables enterprises to afford email intelligence beyond traditional transactions.

"Email intelligence solutions are powerful, but limiting their use to points deep in the user flow leaves companies' front doors wide open," said Ashish Jain , CTO, Arkose Labs. "We set out to innovate a product that democratizes email intelligence. We partnered with customers to bring to market a new product that provides CISOs what they really want – security at the top of the funnel, log-in and sign-up, all the way through to payment transaction all at a very reasonable price."

In addition to preventing automated and fraud farm attacks, Arkose Email Intelligence provides more than 40 actionable data insights for businesses. These detailed data points and signals provide a multifaceted view of the risk associated with the email address for further decisioning and threat assessment.

Based on real-world results from the solution's early-access program, Arkose Email Intelligence customers have experienced boosts of 20% and greater to their attack catch rates, at a fraction of the cost of legacy email intelligence services.

Arkose Email Intelligence changes the game while staying compliant with all applicable data privacy laws, including GDPR and CCPA.

