Ameritas reaches retirement sales milestone; Kais named industry influencer

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameritas reached a key milestone in 2022, placing more than $1 billion in new asset sales and over 1,500 plans, a first in a single year for the retirement plans division. The division also saw Jim Kais, executive vice president, named 42nd most influential on The 401(k) Wire's "2022's 100 Most Influential People" in the industry.

The one-billion-dollar new asset sales and plans mark mainly represents the 401(k), multiple employer plans (MEPs), 403(b) and governmental retirement programs for the year 2022.

"We believe this growth is a testament to our efforts to build trusting relationships and gain the confidence of the marketplace to deliver meaningful technology and strong service levels in our journey to be recognized as a 'main street market leader' in retirement plans," said Kais.

The milestone also comes at the one-year mark of Ameritas' acquisition of BlueStar Retirement Services, a former subsidiary of Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. that specializes in MEPs, open architecture retirement plans and in serving the RIAs (registered investment advisors) with a high-touch delivery model. BlueStar is now fully integrated into Ameritas' retirement plans division.

"It's no coincidence that we reached the $1 billion new asset sales milestone approximately a year after acquiring BlueStar. Their team brought a lot of experience that has fueled our growth in this market, plus we're focused on opening access to the smaller market. We are providing large-market plan capabilities to previously known underserved markets," said Kais.

Ameritas retirement plans serves a fast-growing national client base of 8,100 plans, 250,000 participants with a balance and $17.5 billion in assets under administration*.

*As of January 1, 2022.

