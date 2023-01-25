ALMADEN GENOMICS NAMES DAVID GASCOIGNE AS CEO

DALLAS, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Almaden Genomics has named David Gascoigne as CEO. A life sciences industry veteran with three decades of leadership experience scaling businesses from early stage to prominent market position, Gascoigne will leverage his background in integrative healthcare data analytics to drive Almaden as it accelerates genomic research and discovery through streamlined bioinformatics.

"David is a significant addition to the original Almaden team of bioinformaticians, engineers, and industry professionals that developed g.nome, our cloud-native platform designed to streamline genomic workflows," said Tricia D'Cruz, Executive Chairperson of Almaden Genomics. "After spinning out Almaden as a standalone company late last year, we found an executive that possesses a deep understanding of health sciences, integrated data sets, and machine learning who also has a proven record of successfully building and scaling businesses. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome David to this role."

Almaden's g.nome™ dramatically accelerates bioinformatic pipeline building from what previously has taken months to mere hours. From promising drug development, diagnosis of genetic disease, and the realization of personalized medicine, g.nome helps speed discovery in genomic research. It leverages an advanced visual drag-and-drop workflow builder and curated library of open-source tools, enabling users to have confidence in their results, get to market faster and scale profitably.

A serial entrepreneur who has experience in corporate development including mergers and acquisitions, Gascoigne joins Almaden from Sutherland Global Services where he served as Head of Healthcare Analytics. In this role, he was responsible for the commercialization of high-value and innovative analytics solutions and services, prior to which he was Chief Operating Officer of GNS Healthcare, a global leader for Causal AI and simulation across life sciences. At GNS, he helped facilitate the discovery of novel therapies and accelerate R&D in rare diseases. Gascoigne has also held roles as General Manager of Analytics Services for IQVIA, Executive Vice President of Analytics and Innovation for Symphony Health, and was a Partner in Digital Analytics with Accenture. He graduated from Sheffield University in the U.K. with an advanced degree in Applied Statistics.

Almaden is the latest in a series of spinoffs by Catalyze Dallas to speed time-to-market for technology harvested from the Fortune 100. Catalyze launches scalable companies that accelerate commercialization of intellectual property sourced from the world's most innovative global corporations, unleashing the full value and potential of their investments in technology.

About Almaden Genomics

Almaden Genomics is accelerating genomic discovery with g.nome™, a cloud-native platform designed to streamline genomic workflows. Brought to market by a team of bioinformaticians, engineers and industry professionals, g.nome accelerates genomic discovery through automation and optimization of the research process. With g.nome, teams spend less time and money developing infrastructure, iterating workflows and managing compute costs, and more time making scientific breakthroughs. Formerly part of IBM Research, Almaden Genomics became a new standalone company under Catalyze Dallas' ownership in 2022. For more information, visit www.almaden.io

